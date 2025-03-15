ADVERTISEMENT

Real Estate

Mortgage broker sees Ontario home prices ‘grinding down’ amid trade war

By Daniel Johnson

Published

Mortgage broker Ron Butler explains what the Bank of Canada's rate cut will mean for people with mortgages and potential home buyers.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.