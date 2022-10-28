Poll reveals gaps in perception between parents and young adults on personal finance
A new poll conducted by RBC reveals that there are notable perception gaps among parents and young adults on personal finance.
The poll, which surveyed both parents and young adults aged 18 to 24, indicated that majority of young adults (59 per cent) are “very” or “extremely” engaged in their finances particularly, as they face high inflation and rising living costs.
Young adults said they were more likely to be confident in their ability to save (83 per cent) and invest (60 per cent), and experienced increased feelings of financial responsibility (82 per cent).
"They have both an optimistic and pragmatic view of the future, acknowledging the obstacles but looking to harness opportunities with more resilience than they are perhaps given credit for," Jason Storsley, senior vice-president of everyday banking and client growth at RBC, said in a news release.
The survey also found that many young adults are taking action in order to achieve longer term financial goals while parents may not be aware they’re doing so. For instance, when it comes to saving for house or retirement, one-third (32 per cent) and one-fifth (19 per cent) respectively, are already doing so. However, only 23 per cent think their children are saving for a home and 12 per cent for retirement.
The survey findings also revealed that majority (83 per cent) of young adults see the financial stability as key for overall happiness. In addition, 83 per cent stated that they need more information and support on money management and 68 per cent feel overwhelmed.
The RBC survey also highlighted that over 70 per cent of young adults see cost of living as their biggest challenge followed by inflation and saving for a home while parents say their main challenges as a young adult were finding a job that pays well, finding a job they like and saving for a mortgage.
In addition, 68 per cent of young adults said they expect to take on a side hustle to supplement their income and 51 per cent said they expect to work for themselves or be an entrepreneur at some point. However, only 44 per cent and 35 per cent of parents, respectively, said they expert their children would take these entrepreneurial routes.
The survey was conducted on June 16 and 21 this year and involved 1,018 young Canadian adults and 510 parents who were randomly selected.
Why the cost of some No Name products in flyers is changing despite the announced price freeze
The cost of some No Name products is still changing in grocery flyers, despite the price freeze announced by Loblaw Companies Limited in October. CTVNews.ca takes a look at why this is happening.
Renewing your mortgage as BoC continues to hike interest rates: what to know
If your mortgage is up for renewal in the coming months, you may be beginning to panic at the prospect of paying more to finance your home as the Bank of Canada continues its interest rate hiking cycle.
opinion | How an economic recession in Canada could affect your finances
Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains how an economic recession could affect your finances and offers his tips to ensure that you're prepared for what's to come.
On the job hunt? Here's how to negotiate for the best salary, other perks
Young Canadians are facing rising rents and mortgage costs on top of higher grocery and gas bills — and for those on the job hunt, negotiating a higher salary is likely to be front of mind.
Holiday spending expected to slump amid inflation, economic uncertainty: report
Holiday spending in Canada is expected to drop this year as inflation shrinks consumer buying power and economic uncertainty looms over household budgets, a new report says.
Best budgeting tips for university students in Canada
Across the country, tuition costs for universities have increased. Contributor Christopher Liew shares some of the best budgeting tips for university students in Canada.
Recession expected in Canada in early 2023: RBC economists
Economists from RBC expect Canada will enter a recession in the first quarter of 2023, and lower-income Canadians may be the ones who suffer the most.
Millennials and Gen Z leading the shift in the 'side hustle' economy, survey shows
An RBC survey says a new economy is emerging from the younger generations in Canada due to the increased cost of living.