Peloton to exit in-house manufacturing of its bike, tread products

Peloton to exit in-house manufacturing of its bike, tread products

The Peloton logo is displayed on the company's stationary bicycle, Sept. 26, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan) The Peloton logo is displayed on the company's stationary bicycle, Sept. 26, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

MORE Business News

YOUR FINANCES

OPINION

OPINION | How much of a mortgage can I afford in Canada?

Prices have been easing slightly recently, but affording a mortgage is still a very difficult task for many Canadians. How much of a mortgage can you afford? Contributor Christopher Liew breaks it down in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.