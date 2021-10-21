Pattie Lovett-Reid: The perfect storm is brewing for cash-strapped Canadians
With inflation soaring and moving at the fastest pace since February 2003, plus COVID-19 government benefits set to expire on Saturday, Canadians are feeling the crunch.
Recent BDO Affordability Index data reveals that Canadians are experiencing more difficulties affording necessities compared to earlier in the pandemic, and that Canadians reliant on government benefits aren't at all confident they can maintain their standard of living without them.
The cost of living is increasing, and not likely to abate anytime soon. Energy prices remain a major contributor to inflation, but consumers are feeling the pinch at the grocery store, at the car dealership, and at home.
Here's some evidence: A recent Angus Reid poll found that 42% of Canadians have been saving less or not at all during the pandemic, and 57% said it was due to an increase in spending on essentials such as groceries and housing. Nearly one-quarter went on to say that they find it challenging to put food on the table, while 45% of Canadians say housing costs are a challenge.
As the price pressures continue to mount -- and with expectations that inflation will run north of 4% for the balance of the year -- it is only natural for economists on Bay Street to start to weigh in on interest rates.
Derek Holt, the head of Capital Markets Economics at Scotiabank, told BNN Bloomberg that he expects eight rate hikes before the end of 2023.
What does this mean to you?
Loans and mortgages: No need to panic if you are in a fixed mortgage. I suspect you went fixed in the first place to afford yourself the luxury of time and peace of mind. However, rising rates will make housing more expensive for those in variable rate mortgages or variable rate loans. Now may be the time to consider locking in. When it comes to loans, don't just focus on mortgages. If you are thinking of buying a new car or renovating your home, consider locking in funding before it becomes more costly.
Savings and investment: We have proven to be a nation of savers during the pandemic, and as bank accounts have grown, they certainly haven't been helped much in this low-interest-rate environment. After taxes and inflation, you may have even seen a slight erosion. While rates will ultimately tick a little higher, it will take time for that to have a meaningful impact on your returns. Given the strong performance of the markets and high levels of savings, I think now is the time to rebalance your portfolio to ensure your savings and investments are aligned to your risk tolerance, time horizon and asset allocation.
Jobs and the economy: The economy and the job market are proving to be more resilient than anyone was originally projecting; however, now is not the time to be complacent. We have still not witnessed meaningful business investment in Canada, and my fear is that there could be further job losses down the road. No one really tends to worry about handling their debt obligations until they don't have a job and quickly discover they are in over their head. Now is the time to secure a line of credit or credit card for use in an emergency situation only. Better yet, build up three to six months' worth of living expenses in an emergency fund. All are best if never used, but invaluable if needed.
Travel: The pandemic has crushed the travel industry amid shutdowns and restrictions around the globe. However, headway against the virus will eventually unleash pent-up demand. Keep in mind that higher rates often lead to a higher dollar. So whenever the Bank of Canada nudges up its benchmark rate, you can bet that some Canadians will take advantage of cheaper international travel opportunities.
Purchases: Hit the pause button before you make any major purchases that you know you can't afford and will eventually have to finance in a higher-rate environment.
The financial landscape is changing and as our economy strengthens, so should our personal balance sheets.
The next meeting by the Bank of Canada is Oct. 27, and while no one expects a rate hike that soon, you can be sure they are paying attention to the recovering economy and persistent price pressures.
Interest rate lift-off is coming, and now is the time to take it seriously.
MORE Business News
BNN Bloomberg RADIO
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada
-
Sask. and Ont. officials disagreeing over number of ICU patient transfers
Saskatchewan’s Provincial Emergency Operations Centre said there are no plans to transfer more than six patients to Ontario as of Wednesday morning – contradicting information provided by health officials in Ontario.
-
Pornhub owner settles lawsuit with 50 women, including four Canadians
Pornhub owner MindGeek has settled a U.S. lawsuit involving 50 women, including four Canadians, who had alleged they were duped into a massive sex-trafficking operation.
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | Canadian racing driver and Instagram influencer accused of 'massive fraudulent' scheme that defrauded investors of millions
U.S. officials allege Canadian race car driver and Instagram influencer Josh Cartu and his brothers ran a 'massive fraudulent' trading operation between 2013 and 2017 that appears to have helped fund Cartu’s lavish lifestyle through multi-million-dollar transfers to off-shore bank accounts in the Caribbean.
-
'Everyone knows' the suspect in fatal stabbing of 16-year-old, so why no arrests, Montreal teens ask
Teens in Cote-des-Neiges say police are taking too long to arrest those responsible for fatally stabbing 16-year-old Jannai Dopwell-Bailey on Monday. Witnesses aside, the same group has been linked to several stabbings this year, said locals.
-
Abandoned animals found dead, in critical condition on southern Ontario farm: police
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after multiple animals, including calves and piglets, were found abandoned on a farm in Haldimand County in southern Ontario.
-
Forensic pathologist at Calgary murder trial says it's unlikely toddler Aliyah Sanderson died from a fall
A forensic pathologist says it's unlikely a toddler found buried with her mother two years ago west of Calgary died as a result of an accidental fall.
World
-
Suspected human remains, items belonging to Brian Laundrie found in Florida park, FBI says
What appears to be human remains and items belonging to Brian Laundrie, including a backpack, have been found in the Carlton Reserve in North Port, Florida, according to FBI Special Agent in Charge Michael McPherson.
-
Bill Clinton, on the mend, 'touched by the outpouring of support'
Former U.S. President Bill Clinton released a video saying he is on the road to recovery after being hospitalized in Southern California for six days to treat an infection unrelated to COVID-19.
-
U.S. House to vote on Bannon contempt as Justice decision looms
The House is voting Thursday on whether to hold Steve Bannon, a longtime ally and aide to former U.S. President Donald Trump, in contempt of Congress after he defied a subpoena from a committee investigating the violent Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection.
-
'Are we safe?' Killing of U.K. lawmaker makes colleagues nervous
Last week, British lawmaker Christian Wakeford opened his office door in the market town of Radcliffe to a passer-by who wanted to talk about the area's regeneration.
-
Far-right extremists in Ukrainian military bragged about Canadian training, report says
A report exploring the far-right in Ukraine’s military found that neo-Nazis and supporters of far-right groups in the ranks bragged online about receiving training from Canada and other NATO nations.
-
Charges unlikely for riders who didn't intervene in Philadelphia train rape
Prosecutors pursuing the case against a man accused of raping a woman on a commuter train last week don't anticipate charging fellow passengers for not intervening, a spokesperson for the suburban Philadelphia district attorney said.
Politics
-
Conservatives say they're against decision to make COVID-19 vaccines mandatory for MPs
The federal Conservatives—the only caucus yet to confirm how many of its MPs remain unvaccinated—have come out in opposition to the new mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy announced by the House of Commons. The decision taken by a cross-party committee of MPs that means that as of Nov. 22, anyone entering the House of Commons precinct will need to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
-
Canada to announce plans for international travel vaccine passport on Thursday
The federal government is planning to unveil its plans for a vaccine passport designed for international travel on Thursday, CTV News has confirmed.
-
Gov. Gen. Mary May Simon sees herself as bridge between gov't, Indigenous people
As Canada's first Indigenous Governor General, Mary May Simon says part of her role entails bridging the gap in understanding between governments and Indigenous communities.
Health
-
Health Canada reports increase in calls to poison control centres over ivermectin usage
Health Canada is reminding Canadians that ivermectin should not be used to treat or prevent COVID-19, after poison control centres saw an increase in reports about the anti-parasitic drug over the summer months.
-
These countries are vaccinating children against COVID-19
Here is a list of some countries that have approved or are considering vaccinating children against COVID-19.
-
About 1 in 4 times forceps are used during childbirth in Canada, a mom is injured: study
A new study from the University of Alberta recommends limiting the use of forceps during childbirth.
Sci-Tech
-
Donald Trump announces launch of media company, social media site
Nine months after being expelled from social media for his role in inciting the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, former President Donald Trump said Wednesday he's launching a new media company with its own social media platform.
-
100-million-year-old tiny crab fossil found in amber
Scientists have found the oldest aquatic animal preserved in amber, a 100-million-year-old small-sized crab.
-
Hear the sounds of Mars: How NASA records audio from Perseverance rover
NASA has released details of sound recordings taken by the Perseverance rover on the planet Mars.
Entertainment
-
Canadian Bruce Liu wins 18th Chopin international piano competition
The jury of the 18th Frederic Chopin international piano competition has announced Bruce (Xiaoyu) Liu of Canada as the winner of the 40,000-euro (US$45,000) first prize in the 18th Frederic Chopin international piano competition that launches pianists' world careers.
-
Donald Trump aims to countersue 'Apprentice' sex assault accuser who sued him
Former U.S. President Donald Trump wants to countersue a former 'Apprentice' contestant who accused him of defaming her when he denied her sexual assault allegations.
-
Netflix workers stage walk out over Dave Chappelle's transgender comments
About 100 people protested near Netflix's headquarters on Wednesday against the streaming pioneer's decision to release comedian Dave Chappelle’s new special, which they say ridicules transgender people.
Business
-
Pattie Lovett-Reid: The perfect storm is brewing for cash-strapped Canadians
With inflation soaring, some economists are predicting that interest rate increases won't be far behind. CTV's chief financial commentator Pattie Lovett-Reid looks at what that means for your finances in her latest column on CTVNews.ca.
-
EU leaders seek to safeguard energy supplies as prices soar
European Union leaders on Thursday are seeking to safeguard energy supplies to the 27-nation bloc while speeding up the transition away from polluting fossil fuels to sustainable alternatives.
-
Rising cost of living, burden of COVID-19 forcing Canadians further into debt: survey
A new survey suggests that the rising cost of living and the added burden of COVID-19 are forcing Canadians further into debt.
Lifestyle
-
Restricting travel over vaccine type could be discrimination, PAHO warns
Countries should grant entry to vaccinated travellers regardless of which shot they received to prevent discrimination and facilitate business, a top official of the Pan American Health Organization says.
-
How AirPods became Apple's hottest product
Apple's fall product event on Monday, which had been widely framed in the press as a MacBook event, it was arguably the AirPods that stole the show. So how did this product become so popular?
-
Thousands of Ontario homeowners are eligible for a free smart thermostat and here's how to get one
Ontario homeowners could be eligible for a free smart thermostat and here's how to check to if you're eligible.
Sports
-
NFL agrees to end race-based brain testing in US$1B settlement
The NFL and lawyers for thousands of retired NFL players have reached an agreement to end race-based adjustments in dementia testing in the US$1 billion settlement of concussion claims, according to a proposed deal filed Wednesday in federal court.
-
Unceded territory: The Montreal Canadiens are wrong, says Quebec Indigenous affairs minister
The Legault government is rebuking the Canadiens for claiming Montreal is unceded Indigenous territory.
-
Climate Pledge Arena ready to get Kraken for hockey debut
The home of the Seattle Kraken survived the screams and guitars of rock stars once this week and seems ready for its hockey debut on Saturday night when the Kraken host the Vancouver Canucks.
Autos
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | Canadian racing driver and Instagram influencer accused of 'massive fraudulent' scheme that defrauded investors of millions
U.S. officials allege Canadian race car driver and Instagram influencer Josh Cartu and his brothers ran a 'massive fraudulent' trading operation between 2013 and 2017 that appears to have helped fund Cartu’s lavish lifestyle through multi-million-dollar transfers to off-shore bank accounts in the Caribbean.
-
Ford Foundation to divest millions from fossil fuels
The Ford Foundation, one of the largest private foundations in the United States, announced Monday that it will divest millions from fossil fuels, following similar investment decisions made by other sizable foundations in recent years.
-
Smartphone producer Foxconn announces electric car venture
The Taiwanese company that manufactures smartphones for Apple Inc. and other global brands announced plans Monday to produce electric cars for auto brands under a similar contract model.