Sports

    • Carlos Alcaraz takes first 2 sets of Wimbledon final against Novak Djokovic, leads 6-2 and 6-2

    Carlos Alcaraz of Spain plays a forehand return to Novak Djokovic of Serbia during the men's singles final at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Sunday, July 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) Carlos Alcaraz of Spain plays a forehand return to Novak Djokovic of Serbia during the men's singles final at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Sunday, July 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
    London, United Kingdom -

    Carlos Alcaraz is one set away from a second straight Wimbledon title.

    Alcaraz leads Novak Djokovic 6-2, 6-2 in the men’s final on Centre Court after breaking his opponent twice in each set.

    Sunday's final at the All England Club is a rematch from last year, when Alcaraz got past Djokovic in five sets.

    Kate, the Princess of Wales, was sitting in the Royal Box at Centre Court, a rare public appearance after her cancer diagnosis.

    The 37-year-old Djokovic is trying to win his eighth Wimbledon title to equal Roger Federer for the most by a man at the grass-court major. A victory by Djokovic would also give him 25 Grand Slam singles titles, more than any other player in tennis history.

    It was only a little more than a month ago that Djokovic had surgery for a torn meniscus in his right knee after getting injured during the French Open.

    The 21-year-old Alcaraz wound up winning the trophy at Roland Garros in June for his third major championship. That made him the youngest man with a Grand Slam title on grass, clay and hard courts.

    Barbora Krejcikova defeated Jasmine Paolini in the Wimbledon women's final Saturday.

