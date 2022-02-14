Patagonia, North Face and others threaten to boycott major outdoor show

Antelope Island State Park visitors view a dry lake bed at the receding edge of the Great Salt Lake Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, at Antelope Island, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer) Antelope Island State Park visitors view a dry lake bed at the receding edge of the Great Salt Lake Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, at Antelope Island, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

MORE Business News