TORONTO -- North American stock markets finished strong on Tuesday as they rebounded from a sharp sell-off yesterday that was sparked by concerns around COVID-19 variants.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 216.26 points at 19,942.71.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 549.95 points at 34,511.99. The S&P 500 index was up 64.57 points at 4,323.06, while the Nasdaq composite was up 223.90 points at 14,498.88.

The Canadian dollar traded for 78.55 cents US compared with 78.38 cents US on Monday.

The September crude oil contract was up 85 cents at US$67.20 per barrel and the August natural gas contract was up 9.7 cents at US$3.87 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was up $2.20 at US$1,811.40 an ounce and the September copper contract was up 6.1 cents at US$4.26 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 20, 2021.