North American stock markets end multi-day slide in rebound from steep morning losses

TORONTO -

North American stock markets ended multi-day losing streaks by bouncing back from steep morning losses prompted by Russian military action in Ukraine, while gold and crude oil prices softened from early highs.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 17.76 points at 20,761.93 after shedding more than 300 points in early trading.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 92.07 points at 33,223.83. The S&P 500 index was up 63.20 points at 4,288.70, while the Nasdaq composite gained 436.10 points or 3.3 per cent at 13,473.59.

The Canadian dollar traded for 77.93 cents US compared with 78.63 cents US on Wednesday.

The April crude contract was up 71 cents at US$92.81 per barrel after briefly cresting the US$100 mark for the first time since 2014, and the April natural gas contract was up 4.8 cents at US$4.64 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was up US$15.90 at US$1,926.30 an ounce after going as high as $1,976.50, and the May copper contract was down 2.8 cents at US$4.46 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 24, 2022.