New to Canada? Here's your guide to purchasing or renting your first home
As a new immigrant, navigating the Canadian real estate market can feel daunting, especially if it differs significantly from that of your home country.
Whether you're contemplating buying or renting a home, this brief guide will help you get a better lay of the land so you know what to expect.
I’ll outline some of the most common property types while explaining the documentation you need to rent or purchase a home, and the key expenses you should budget for.
Can non-Canadians purchase real estate in Canada?
Before jumping in, I’d like to address the Prohibition on the Purchase of Residential Property by Non-Canadians Act and how it could affect new immigrants searching for housing. The act was passed by Parliament in June 2022 and came into effect in January 2023.
The temporary foreign homebuyers ban was passed in an effort to reduce pressure on the real estate market and make housing more affordable. The ban will remain in effect for two years before expiring and effectively prevents non-Canadians and foreign corporations from purchasing a home.
Canada has been going through an affordable housing crisis characterized by strong demand and a lack of affordable homes. The current shortage has been one of the leading drivers of inflated home prices and rental rates, experts say.
New data from the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) shows that 3.5 million more housing units will need to be constructed in order to restore affordability by 2030, in addition to homes that are already being built.
While the foreign homebuyers ban remains in place today, immigrants who have obtained permanent residency status or citizenship are exempt. Some other exemptions include:
- International students who meet certain requirements, including having spent most of the last five years in Canada
- Foreign nationals with temporary resident status, such as refugees and those fleeing international crises
- Consulate staff members and diplomats
- Foreign work permit holders with at least three years of filed tax returns
Types of properties you can rent or buy
Now that we’ve discussed the elephant in the room, here’s a quick look at the most common types of property you can rent or buy in Canada:
- Detached house: A single-family home that stands alone on its own property, separated from other homes by open space.
- Semi-detached house: A house that shares one common wall with another home, but is not attached to any other structure.
- Townhouse: A multi-level home that shares one or more walls with adjacent homes, usually in a complex.
- Condominium: Condos are individually owned units within a larger building or complex. Owners have exclusive rights to their units but share common areas such as hallways and building amenities.
- Apartment: A rented living space within a larger building. Apartments are similar to condos, but require a monthly lease agreement and can’t be purchased outright.
Most common living arrangements
Whether you plan on renting or buying a home, these are the most common agreements you can choose from.
1. Standard lease
A standard lease is a fixed-term rental agreement that can be as long as both parties want. Typically, apartments offer lease terms that range from three months to a year in length, or even longer. This legal agreement outlines monthly rent payments, utility responsibilities, and other rights, rules and responsibilities that both parties have agreed to.
Remember that each province and territory has specific laws and regulations regarding landlord and tenant obligations. It’s always a good idea to research some of the key regulations in your province or territory so that you know your rights as well as what’s expected of you.
Signing a longer-term lease or renewing an existing one can lock you into a lower rental rate, versus terminating your current tenancy and looking for a new rental property on the market. In many provinces and territories, landlords are allowed to increase rent once a year for existing tenants, and several governments have set limits on how much landlords can raise rates.
Meanwhile, in several provinces such as Ontario, there are no limits on how much a landlord can ask from a new renter. Also keep in mind that breaking a lease early can result in penalties.
2. Month-to-month lease
Many landlords offer month-to-month rental agreements for those who are uncomfortable with a long-term commitment. Most provinces and territories require tenants to provide a minimum of either one month or 60 days’ notice if they plan on leaving, regardless of whether they have a long-term or monthly lease.
However, in provinces such as Nova Scotia and New Brunswick, tenants with monthly leases have more flexibility. Those who rent on a monthly basis must give at least one month’s notice before moving out, while those on a year-to-year lease must provide at least three months’ notice.
The downside of month-to-month leases is that rental rates are generally higher, as landlords assume more risk. Once you move out, it could take them time to find another tenant, and they may need to invest money in cleaning or preparing the unit for the next occupant.
3. Purchasing a home
Buying a home involves securing a mortgage with a bank or other financial institution, and making an initial down payment. You own the property and are responsible for all mortgage payments, property taxes, insurance and maintenance. It's a long-term financial commitment that may involve a lengthy approval process.
4. Rent-to-own
With today’s high mortgage and interest rates, some buyers are considering rent-to-own agreements, which offer a compromise between renting and purchasing.
In a rent-to-own arrangement, tenants rent a property for a specific period of time with the option to purchase the home at the end of their rental term, often at a predetermined price. Additionally, a portion of the rent payments may go towards the home’s down payment.
The downside is that rent-to-own arrangements typically involve higher monthly payments. Your payments will be broken down into two parts – your monthly rent and the money you put towards a down payment or home equity.
Renting: The basics
A landlord is defined as an individual, company, or entity that owns a property and leases it to a tenant in exchange for rent payments.
When you apply to rent a property, landlords typically ask you to complete an application form with your personal details. Although documentation requirements may vary depending on the landlord, most rental agreements require prospective tenants to provide the following documentation:
- Passport, visa, or immigration documents for identification
- Proof of income, such as bank statements, pay stubs, or an employment letter
- References from previous landlords (if applicable)
Many landlords may also request approval for credit and background checks. Your landlord may require a higher security deposit if you’re new to Canada and have little or no credit history. A security deposit generally can’t be higher than one month’s rent, but those with good credit and rental history may be offered a lower security deposit.
The fees you’ll need to budget for include:
- A security deposit: While this fee can vary according to province or territory, it is usually equal to one month’s rent and is paid at the start of the tenancy. You should receive this amount back at the end of your lease agreement, along with any accumulated interest, provided you leave the unit in good condition and don’t violate any terms. Landlords in provinces such as Ontario often use this money as payment for the last month of rent.
- Common area maintenance (CAM) fees: Often referred to as “CAM fees” or simply “maintenance fees,” this is paid in addition to your monthly rent to help maintain the property’s shared spaces. Fees may cover services such as landscaping, pest control and trash service.
Your monthly rent payments are typically made in one of four ways:
- Cash
- Cheque
- Electronic bank transfer
- Credit or debit card
Each landlord may have their own system for collecting rent payments. For example, larger commercial properties often won’t accept cash due to security risks and may require a cheque, money order, or electronic payment.
In most provinces and territories, landlords aren’t allowed to increase rent more than once every calendar year and must adhere to laws governing rental increases. Landlords must also give you between one and three months’ notice of plans to increase rent, depending on the length of the agreement. Once your lease is up, you can renew it or move out.
Buying a home: The basics
The application process to buy a home is typically far more demanding than renting. Unlike signing a lease agreement, buying a home requires you to obtain a mortgage.
A mortgage is a loan from a bank or financial institution to finance your home purchase. You’ll pay regular installments over a fixed period of time. Along with contributing to your home equity, a portion of your payments will go towards interest fees charged by the lender.
There are two types of mortgages you may encounter:
- Fixed-rate mortgage: These have a constant interest rate throughout the term, ensuring predictable monthly payments. Borrowers are shielded from interest rate fluctuations in the market.
- Variable-rate mortgage: The interest rate can change based on market conditions, potentially affecting monthly payments. Borrowers might benefit from lower rates but also face the risk of rate hikes.
In addition to documents and references that show proof of residency, most lenders want to see several years of financial history to ensure you’ll be able to keep up with the long-term commitment of a mortgage. This can include proof of income and employment history.
Your credit report and score, which determine your creditworthiness, are also major factors that lenders will consider before approving you for a mortgage.
Traditional mortgages usually require a down payment of at least 20 per cent of the home’s value. CMHC-backed mortgages may only require a five per cent down payment, but will involve a lengthier approval process and the purchase of additional mortgage insurance.
Here’s a quick breakdown of the fees associated with buying a home:
- Down payment: This is a percentage of the home’s purchase price that is paid prior to moving in. Providing a down payment allows you to secure your mortgage. Some lenders may ask for an even larger down payment based on your individual financial situation.
- Mortgage payment: This is the monthly amount you pay for your home loan.
- Mortgage insurance: A monthly insurance payment that provides coverage in the event that you default on your loan. This is usually optional for traditional mortgages but is always required for CMHC-backed loans.
- Homeowners insurance: This insurance covers you from unexpected damage to your home, such as hail, flooding, and natural disasters. This coverage can be obtained through insurance providers.
- Property taxes: These are annual taxes paid by property owners to the municipal government.
- Closing costs: These are additional expenses, aside from the cost of purchasing your home, that must be paid to complete a real estate transaction. They can include a land transfer tax, inspection fees, and other legal or administrative costs.
- Homeowners Association (HOA) fees: Homes in some neighbourhoods require monthly HOA fees, which go towards maintaining and improving common areas and shared structures within the community.
All of these fees can add up and contribute to a higher upfront cost than you may have expected. When determining your budget, take some time to look into the average prices of these fees based on where you’re located and the value of the property you’re looking at.
Once you’ve completed the mortgage financing process and paid your closing fees, you will have officially purchased a home.
Is it better to rent or buy in Canada?
If you’re new to Canada and have limited income and credit history, you may find it difficult to obtain a mortgage and purchase a home outright.
Before buying a house, you should put together a budget detailing your projected monthly expenses and research the average home prices in your area to better understand how much of a mortgage you can afford.
If you’re serious about buying a home, it’s worth getting in touch with a real estate agent. They will be able to show you your options based on your budget and can help you navigate the complexities of applying for a mortgage.
If you’re unable to get approved for a mortgage, it may be best to start by renting your home or enrolling in a rent-to-own agreement with your landlord. Both of these options provide flexibility while you take time to build your credit and income history.
MORE Business News
YOUR FINANCES
Statistics Canada says household debt ratio down in Q2 as income grew
Statistics Canada says the amount Canadians owe relative to how much they earn fell in the second quarter as disposable income comfortably outpaced the growth in debt and demand for mortgages fell.
How electric vehicle insurance compares to gasoline-powered vehicles
As Canada ushers in the era of electric vehicles, here's what costs and factors you should consider before making the switch.
OPINION 6 ways to prepare your finances for a potential recession
Despite Canada's economic resilience in the face of rising interest rates, it's still important to be prepared in case a recession hits. In a column for CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew shares some practical tips and actionable advice to better weather any economic storm.
Back-to-school: Parents offer tips on how they save during annual shopping spree
A new survey found 46 per cent of Canadians are more worried about their finances during this back-to-school season than in previous years.
opinion Canada can dodge a recession, but it could still happen; here's why
In his column for CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew outlines how Canada might avoid a recession, as well as some risks that could contribute to one.
Budgeting important part of RESP spending plan as students head to school
Parents across the country are getting ready to tap into registered education savings plans to help pay for their children's post-secondary schooling this fall.
Turning to dollar stores for groceries? Here's what a dietician recommends
As Canadians continue to feel the financial toll of inflation while grocery shopping, one registered dietitian offers practical tips for cutting costs at dollar stores, without compromising nutrition.
OPINION Financial tips for newcomers to Canada, from an expert
For those who have recently immigrated to Canada, it's important to learn the basics of how the country's financial system works. Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew shares some financial tips around how to open a bank account, build your credit and file your taxes as a newcomer.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Password sharing will no longer be an option for Disney+ users. Here's when
Streaming platform Disney+ is updating its subscriber agreement and is adding a no-sharing-passwords policy.
Poilievre calls for Trudeau to apologize over Speaker's Nazi invite as MPs begin jockeying for the job
While Anthony Rota won't be in the big chair presiding over House of Commons proceedings on Wednesday, it is his last sitting day holding the title of Speaker and already the jockeying for his job has begun. And while some of the initial acrimony has calmed, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is continuing to push for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to apologize on Canada's behalf.
'ET Canada' cancelled by Corus Entertainment, blames 'challenging' advertising market
The studio lights are going dark at 'ET Canada.' Corus Entertainment says it has decided to cease production on the long-running Canadian arts and entertainment news magazine after 18 seasons.
Ontario widower stuck with US$100K+ medical bill after late wife hospitalized on vacation
An Ontario widower, still grieving his wife's death, is unsure how to pay for a medical bill from their last vacation to Florida, which costs more than US$124,000.
BREAKING IED explodes in Barrie, Ont. parking lot, sparking road closures and evacuations
Police have locked down and evacuated a section of Barrie, Ont., Wednesday morning in the city's west end amid unconfirmed reports of an explosion.
Immigrants to thank for Canada's record population growth this year: StatCan report
Thanks to immigrants, Canada was likely one of the fastest growing countries in the world between July 1, 2022 and July 1, 2023, according to a new Statistics Canada report.
OPINION New to Canada? Here's your guide to purchasing or renting your first home
Navigating Canada's real estate market can be daunting for new immigrants, especially amid an affordable housing crisis. Personal finance columnist Christopher Liew outlines the documentation newcomers will need to rent or purchase a home in Canada, and some key expenses to budget for.
Her family inherited a 900-year-old Italian castle. Here's what it's like living there
Ludovica Sannazzaro Natta moved into the 45-roomed, turreted, fairytale Castle Sannazzaro when she was four years old.
Details leading up to Hardeep Singh Nijjar's death revealed
A long-time, close friend of Hardeep Singh Nijjar says the Sikh activist found a tracking device underneath his car before he was killed outside the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara in June.
Canada
-
Immigrants to thank for Canada's record population growth this year: StatCan report
Thanks to immigrants, Canada was likely one of the fastest growing countries in the world between July 1, 2022 and July 1, 2023, according to a new Statistics Canada report.
-
Company at centre of E. coli outbreak at Calgary daycares faces licensing charges
The company that runs a commercial kitchen at the centre of an E. coli outbreak that has infected hundreds at numerous Calgary daycares has been charged with operating without a business licence.
-
Turkiye senior diplomat 'disappointed' by Canada's ongoing arms-export embargo
Turkiye's deputy minister of foreign affairs says Ankara still wants Canada to drop its arms embargo.
-
Jury at Peter Nygard's Toronto sexual-assault trial set to hear more evidence today
Jurors at the Toronto sexual-assault trial of former Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard are set to hear more evidence today.
-
'ET Canada' cancelled by Corus Entertainment, blames 'challenging' advertising market
The studio lights are going dark at 'ET Canada.' Corus Entertainment says it has decided to cease production on the long-running Canadian arts and entertainment news magazine after 18 seasons.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING IED explodes in Barrie, Ont. parking lot, sparking road closures and evacuations
Police have locked down and evacuated a section of Barrie, Ont., Wednesday morning in the city's west end amid unconfirmed reports of an explosion.
World
-
Azerbaijan arrests the former head of separatist government after recapturing Nagorno-Karabakh
Azerbaijan said it arrested the former head of Nagorno-Karabakh's separatist government as he tried to cross into Armenia on Wednesday along with tens of thousands of others who fled the region following Azerbaijan's 24-hour blitz last week to reclaim control of the enclave.
-
Turkiye senior diplomat 'disappointed' by Canada's ongoing arms-export embargo
Turkiye's deputy minister of foreign affairs says Ankara still wants Canada to drop its arms embargo.
-
Republicans face growing urgency to stop Trump as they enter the second presidential debate
Republicans are meeting for their second presidential debate on Wednesday as Donald Trump's top rivals seek to blunt the momentum of the former president, who is so confident of cruising through the party's primary that he again won't share a stage with them.
-
Three astronauts return to Earth after a year in space. Frank Rubio sets U.S. space record
A NASA astronaut and two Russian cosmonauts returned to Earth on Wednesday after being stuck in space for just over a year. American Frank Rubio set a record for the longest U.S. spaceflight -- a result of the extended stay.
-
Prosecutors say cheek swab from Gilgo Beach murder suspect adds to evidence of guilt
DNA from Gilgo Beach serial killing suspect Rex Heuermann's cheek swab matches the DNA that authorities had previously collected from a pizza crust and used to link Heuermann to one of the victims, prosecutors said in court Wednesday.
-
Plans for Poland's first nuclear power plant move ahead as U.S. and Polish officials sign an agreement
Polish and U.S. officials signed an agreement Wednesday in Warsaw to move forward with the construction of Poland's first nuclear power plant as part of an effort by the Central European nation to move away from polluting fossil fuels.
Politics
-
Poilievre calls for Trudeau to apologize over Speaker's Nazi invite as MPs begin jockeying for the job
While Anthony Rota won't be in the big chair presiding over House of Commons proceedings on Wednesday, it is his last sitting day holding the title of Speaker and already the jockeying for his job has begun. And while some of the initial acrimony has calmed, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is continuing to push for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to apologize on Canada's behalf.
-
Minister urges U.S. to stand strong with Canada in regulating tech giants like Meta
Canadian Heritage Minister Pascale St-Onge is urging the United States to stand strong with Canada over regulating tech giants in order to protect the news industry.
-
Working with federal government to lower food prices a 'benefit' to Canada's grocery leaders: Champagne
Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne says it's 'an advantage' to grocery leaders to work with the Canadian government to find a way to stabilize food prices as he continues his string of meetings with them this week.
Health
-
ER doctor challenging 'toxic environment' in Ontario hospital after secret investigation based on unfounded murder allegation
After more than 30 years of caring for critically ill patients in emergency and intensive care, Dr. Scott Anderson is preparing to face off against the hospital where he works in London, Ont., in a case described as "unusual" by lawyers and potentially costly for Ontario taxpayers.
-
Company at centre of E. coli outbreak at Calgary daycares faces licensing charges
The company that runs a commercial kitchen at the centre of an E. coli outbreak that has infected hundreds at numerous Calgary daycares has been charged with operating without a business licence.
-
Ontario widower stuck with US$100K+ medical bill after late wife hospitalized on vacation
An Ontario widower, still grieving his wife's death, is unsure how to pay for a medical bill from their last vacation to Florida, which costs more than US$124,000.
Sci-Tech
-
WATCH
WATCH Ghostly and rare 'Dumbo' octopus spotted off the coast of Hawaii
A rare 'Dumbo' octopus was caught on camera during an Ocean Exploration Trust deep-sea dive in Hawaii in the Papahanaumokuakea Marine National Monument, a massive area of protected ocean.
-
Three astronauts return to Earth after a year in space. Frank Rubio sets U.S. space record
A NASA astronaut and two Russian cosmonauts returned to Earth on Wednesday after being stuck in space for just over a year. American Frank Rubio set a record for the longest U.S. spaceflight -- a result of the extended stay.
-
The next tool in Canada's wildfire fight could be eyes in the sky watching around the clock
A joint initiative from three government agencies aims to monitor wildfires across Canada from space. Here's how they'll do it.
Entertainment
-
'ET Canada' cancelled by Corus Entertainment, blames 'challenging' advertising market
The studio lights are going dark at 'ET Canada.' Corus Entertainment says it has decided to cease production on the long-running Canadian arts and entertainment news magazine after 18 seasons.
-
Hollywood writers strike declared over after boards vote to approve contract with studios
Hollywood's writers strike was declared over after nearly five months Tuesday night when board members from their union approved a contract agreement with studios, bringing the industry at least partly back from a historic halt in production.
-
Password sharing will no longer be an option for Disney+ users. Here's when
Streaming platform Disney+ is updating its subscriber agreement and is adding a no-sharing-passwords policy.