Business

    • Inflation 'going the wrong way' and more interest rate hikes are possible: economist

    For the second consecutive month, Canada's inflation rate has risen, and one economist is warning a spike inflation could mean more rate hikes are ahead.

    "This is certainly bad news," David Macdonald, a senior economist at the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives, told CTV News Channel's Marcia MacMillan on Tuesday. "Likely setting us up for interest rate hikes to come."

    Statistics Canada says the country's annual inflation rate rose to four per cent last month, up from 3.3 per cent in July, and was largely driven by rising gasoline prices.

    Although, according to Macdonald, rising interest rates drove down inflation in some areas of the economy, and now those higher rates are actually "driving key parts of the inflation index," particularly in the rental and real estate markets.

    "Rent is up 6.5 per cent year-over-year," Macdonald says. "This is the highest rent increase we've seen in at least 30 years."

    The Bank of Canada has been consistently hiking its benchmark interest rate since March 2022 and Macdonald says it's having a big impact on homeowners with mortgages, particularly those looking to renew or who have a variable rate.

    Read more on BNNBloomberg.ca:

    Macdonald warns that getting inflation down is the "primary goal" for the Bank of Canada with any pain to the Canadian labour market or economy being a secondary concern.

    ARE MORE RATE HIKES COMING?

    However, Macdonald warns that Canada is in a "dangerous situation" where the country is still outside the Bank of Canada's two per cent target and now "key parts of the index" are headed in the wrong direction.

    "If we saw another report like this… I'd be concerned that we're looking at another increase in interest rates," he says.

    Click on the video at the top of this article for the full interview.

    MORE Business News

    YOUR FINANCES

    OPINION

    OPINION 6 ways to prepare your finances for a potential recession

    Despite Canada's economic resilience in the face of rising interest rates, it's still important to be prepared in case a recession hits. In a column for CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew shares some practical tips and actionable advice to better weather any economic storm.

    OPINION

    OPINION Financial tips for newcomers to Canada, from an expert

    For those who have recently immigrated to Canada, it's important to learn the basics of how the country's financial system works. Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew shares some financial tips around how to open a bank account, build your credit and file your taxes as a newcomer.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    OPINION

    OPINION Is tipping getting out of hand? Here are some lessons from other countries

    Amid high levels of inflation, many consumers are seeing a rise in requests for gratuities as more businesses ask for tips. In a column for CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew offers some background on Canada's tipping culture, while looking at common practices around the world.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News