Music stops: Energy costs close Hungary theatres for winter

A technician sets up the lighting of the stage of the Trafo House of Contemporary Arts in Budapest, Hungary Sept. 19, 2022. Theaters and other cultural institutions in Hungary are reeling from exponentially growing energy prices, and some plan to close for the winter to avoid the skyrocketing bills. (AP Photo/Bela Szandelszky) A technician sets up the lighting of the stage of the Trafo House of Contemporary Arts in Budapest, Hungary Sept. 19, 2022. Theaters and other cultural institutions in Hungary are reeling from exponentially growing energy prices, and some plan to close for the winter to avoid the skyrocketing bills. (AP Photo/Bela Szandelszky)

MORE Business News

YOUR FINANCES