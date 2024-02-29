Business

    • Meta says it will no longer pay for news in Australia, Germany and France

    The Meta logo is seen at the Vivatech show in Paris, France, on June 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File) The Meta logo is seen at the Vivatech show in Paris, France, on June 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File)
    Share
    SYDNEY -

    Meta said on Friday it will not enter into new commercial deals for traditional news content in Australia, France and Germany.

    "Additionally, to ensure that we continue to invest in products and services that drive user engagement, we will not enter into new commercial deals for traditional news content in these countries and will not offer new Facebook products specifically for news publishers in the future," Meta said in a statement.

    The owner of Facebook has oft been at loggerheads with Australia over a requirement for it to pay publishers for news content.

    "Meta’s decision to no longer pay for news content in a number of jurisdictions represents a dereliction of its commitment to the sustainability of Australian news media," Australia's assistant treasurer Stephen Jones said in a statement.

    The government is seeking advice from the Treasury and the Australian Competition & Consumer Commission on its next steps, he added.

    (Reporting by Alasdair Pal and Lewis Jackson in Sydney; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Former prime minister Brian Mulroney dies at 84

    Former Canadian prime minister and Conservative stalwart Brian Mulroney has died at age 84. Over his impressive career, the passionate and ambitious politician, businessman, husband, father, and grandfather left an unmistakable mark on the country.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News