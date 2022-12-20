Magna International to buy Veoneer's active safety business for US$1.525 billion
Magna International Inc. has signed a deal to buy Veoneer's active safety business from investment firm SSW Partners for US$1.525 billion in cash.
The Ontario auto parts company said Tuesday the deal adds significant engineering resources and expands its advanced driver assistance systems customer base and geographic diversification.
The acquisition of the Swedish company's operations will add 2,200 engineers, including 1,800 for systems, software and sensor development, to Magna.
Veoneer's active safety sales are projected to be about US$1.1 billion in 2022.
Magna CEO Swamy Kotagiri said the deal is consistent with the company's strategy to accelerate investment in high-growth areas.
"We plan to accelerate innovation by building on both organizations' strengths, including customers, suppliers, technology partners and employees," Kotagiri said in a statement.
Magna had signed a deal to buy all of Veoneer last year but failed to complete the transaction after it was outbid by SSW Partners and Qualcomm which paired up to buy the company in a deal valued at US$4.5 billion.
Qualcomm Inc. subsequently acquired Veoneer's Arriver business from SSW Partners for an undisclosed sum.
Veoneer CEO Jacob Svanberg said Magna is the right long-term home for the active safety business.
"The combination of both businesses creates durable value and accelerates an already exciting growth trajectory for Veoneer's employees, products and customers," Svanberg said
Veoneer said it continues the process of finding the best long-term home for its restraint control systems business.
The sale of the active safety business is expected to close near the middle of 2023, subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 20, 2022
MORE Business News
YOUR FINANCES
Buying online? Look at the return policy before checking out to avoid unexpected fees
As some retailers rethink the way they handle online returns, anyone still shopping this holiday season may want to give those policies a read before hitting the checkout button.
Most young people don't see Canada's economic situation improving next year, more likely to stay in current jobs: Leger
Young Canadians are increasingly pessimistic about Canada's economic situation compared to a year ago and are more willing to stay in their current jobs than leave, a recent survey from Leger shows.
opinion | How high can Canada's prime rate go?
The Bank of Canada recently increased its policy interest rate by 50 basis points, marking the seventh consecutive increase to the target overnight rate in 2022, leaving many Canadians wondering just how high Canada’s prime rate can go.
From missing family time to making food, Canadians are cutting back amid inflation
Decades-high inflation and soaring interest rates have led many to take a closer look at their spending habits and, consequently, make some tough choices.
What the latest Bank of Canada rate hike means for inflation, consumers
The Bank of Canada hiked its key policy rate by half a percentage point to 4.25 per cent -- the highest it's been since January 2008 -- on Wednesday in its final rate decision of a year that has been marked by stubbornly high inflation and rapidly increasing interest rates.
Budgeting for the first time amid soaring inflation? Here are some tips
As inflation continues to take its toll, some Canadians may also start taking a closer look at their spending habits. In 2019, only around half of Canadians said they had a budget, according to a survey by the Financial Consumer Agency of Canada.
Denied a mortgage? These are alternative paths to financing homeownership
Canadians hoping to purchase a home are being turned away from traditional banks, forcing them to seek out alternative lenders with pros and cons.
opinion | How to get the increased GST tax credit
To help combat inflation and help lower- and modest-income families, over the span of six months, Ottawa is issuing an additional one-time GST tax credit to eligible taxpayers. Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew breaks down who's eligible for the increased GST credit, explain how to get it, and how much you could receive.