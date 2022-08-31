Laurentian Bank reports $55.9M Q3 profit, down from $62.1M a year earlier

MONTREAL -

Laurentian Bank of Canada reported net income of $55.9 million for its third quarter, down from $62.1 million in the same quarter last year, as its provision for bad loans rose compared with a year ago.

The Montreal-based bank says the profit amounted to $1.18 per diluted share for the quarter ended July 31, down from a profit of $1.32 per diluted share a year earlier.

Revenue totalled $260.0 million, up from $254.9 million for the third quarter of 2021.

The bank said its provision for credit losses totalled $16.6 million in the quarter, up from $5.4 million in the same quarter last year, due mainly to its less favourable outlook for the economy.

On an adjusted basis, Laurentian says it earned $1.24 per diluted share in its most recent quarter, down from an adjusted profit of $1.25 per diluted share a year ago.

Analysts on average had expected an adjusted profit of $1.25 per share, according to estimates compiled by financial markets data firm Refinitiv.

"We remain confident in our ability to exceed our 2022 financial targets despite the macroeconomic environment, due to the strength of our underlying businesses, our prudent and disciplined approach to credit, and the progress we are making delivering on our plan," Laurentian chief executive Rania Llewellyn said in a statement.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 31, 2022.