Job vacancies decrease for the fifth consecutive quarter, says StatCan
According to new data released by Statistics Canada, Canadian job vacancies declined for the fifth consecutive quarter, a steady trend since a job vacancy record was set in 2022.
The data also shows that as job openings drop, the number of people looking for work is rising.
StatCan says in the third quarter of 2023, there were 69,900 fewer job vacancies for a total of 706,100 job openings. This is a sharp decline from the second quarter of 2022, which had a peak of 990,900 vacant jobs.
The report also showed that the number of people with jobs increased by 117,600 in the third quarter of 2023, which marks the 10th consecutive quarter of job growth. However, Statistics Canada reports employment has increased at a “slower pace than the population aged 15 years and older” since the fourth quarter of 2022, despite that growth.
The data also shows that there are fewer job opportunities in recent years, and that the proportion of vacant jobs compared to all available jobs has been steadily declining.
In the last three months, for instance, the total number of job openings grew only 0.3 per cent, a rate that is slower than it was in the same three months last year, when it was 1 per cent.
StatCan reports that, while job vacancies declined in the third quarter of this year, the number of unemployed people increased by 79,500, resulting in 1.7 unemployed people for every job vacancy in the third quarter.
Despite sustained quarter-over-quarter increases in the rate of unemployed people, Statistics Canada said the unemployment-to-job vacancy in the third quarter of 2023 hovered beneath “pre-COVID-19 pandemic levels, which were typically above 2.0.”
In a Statistics Canada survey on business conditions for the fourth quarter of 2023, results showed that 40.3 per cent of businesses anticipate at least one “labour-related obstacle over the next three months, down from 47.7 per cent in the third quarter.” According to respondents of this survey, the most commonly expected obstacle was “recruiting skilled employees.”
Statistics Canada also reports that, on a year-over-year basis, the average offered hourly wage grew at a faster pace in the third quarter compared with the second quarter.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
MORE Business News
YOUR FINANCES
Statistics Canada says household debt-to-income ratio lower in Q3, service costs up
Statistics Canada says the amount Canadians owe relative to their income edged lower in the third quarter, but the cost of servicing that debt relative to income climbed higher.
Retailers facing pricing pressure may have to pass increases to shoppers: Dollarama
If domestic manufacturers and suppliers keep pushing their prices up on food and several household goods, Dollarama Inc.'s chief executive says retailers will have no choice but to pass the increases on to customers.
Here's how much more your Christmas dinner will cost this year
Celebrating with your family this December could come with increased expenses as data shows many traditional holiday foods are going up in price.
Grocer profits set to exceed record in 2023, expert says, ahead of committee meeting
Profits in the Canadian grocery sector will likely exceed $6 billion in 2023, setting a new record as they rise eight per cent from last year, according to the Centre for Future Work. New research by the progressive research institute found that food retailers are now earning more than twice as much profit as they did pre-pandemic.
Canadians increasingly turning to charities to meet essential needs, but cost of living also hitting donations
Every Giving Tuesday, many Canadians generously dig into their wallets to donate to charities, but as the cost of living climbs, research suggests many Canadians are also in need of help.
Here's how much more it's expected to cost to feed a family of 4 in Canada next year
A new report by more than 30 researchers is estimating how much food will cost in 2024 and how much money it will take to feed families.
What is the grocery code of conduct, and will it help to lower the cost of food?
Canada's grocery code of conduct is in the final stages with advocates saying it would help lower food prices while big grocers say it won't.
Poor Inuit housing 'direct result of colonialism': federal housing advocate
A federal housing advocate is accusing every level of government in Canada of failing to uphold the Inuit's right to housing -- and therefore denying their human rights.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Marvel actor Jonathan Majors found guilty of assaulting his former girlfriend in car in New York
Jonathan Majors was convicted Monday of assaulting his former girlfriend after a two-week trial that the actor hoped would salvage his damaged reputation and restore his status as an emerging Hollywood star.
'I want God taught in school': Sask. received 18 letters before implementing pronoun policy
The Saskatchewan government received 18 official complaints in the summer before it implemented a rule preventing most children from changing their names or pronouns at school without parental consent.
Here's what you need to know about the deadly salmonella outbreak in the U.S. and Canada tied to cantaloupes
Hundreds of people in the U.S. and Canada have been sickened and at least 10 people have died in a growing outbreak of salmonella poisoning linked to contaminated whole and pre-cut cantaloupe. Here's what we know about this outbreak.
Parenting advice YouTuber Ruby Franke of Utah pleads guilty in child abuse case
A Utah mother of six who gave parenting advice via a once-popular YouTube channel called "8 Passengers" pleaded guilty Monday to four felony counts of second-degree aggravated child abuse for abusing and starving two of her children.
Job vacancies decrease for the fifth consecutive quarter, says StatCan
According to new data released by Statistics Canada, Canadian job vacancies declined for the fifth consecutive quarter, a steady trend since a job vacancy record was set in 2022.
Bid to boost tax break for volunteer firefighters as brigades struggle with retention
A push is underway to raise the tax credit for volunteer firefighters after Canada's worst wildfire season on record.
D.J. Smith out as Sens head coach; Alfredsson joining coaching team
The Ottawa Senators have announced that D.J. Smith has been relieved of his duties as head coach.
Apple to halt U.S. sales of Series 9, Ultra 2 watches over patent dispute
Apple said on Monday it would pause sales of its Series 9 and Ultra 2 smartwatches in the United States from this week, as it deals with a patent dispute over the technology that enables the blood oxygen feature on the devices.
Canada joins EU, Britain, others decrying 'extremist settler' violence in West Bank
Israel should do more to stop "extremist settler" violence against Palestinians in the West Bank, said a recent statement of 'grave concern' issued by 14 countries, including Canada.
Canada
-
Police release photos of truck possibly linked to fatal shooting of Montreal Mafia figure
Six months after Montreal Mafia figure Francesco Del Balso was gunned down in broad daylight in Dorval, police have released surveillance footage of a possible getaway vehicle allegedly linked to the crime.
-
Job vacancies decrease for the fifth consecutive quarter, says StatCan
According to new data released by Statistics Canada, Canadian job vacancies declined for the fifth consecutive quarter, a steady trend since a job vacancy record was set in 2022.
-
Bid to boost tax break for volunteer firefighters as brigades struggle with retention
A push is underway to raise the tax credit for volunteer firefighters after Canada's worst wildfire season on record.
-
RCMP warn about spike in online extremism among Canadian youth
RCMP are warning about a rise in violent extremism among Canadian youth and Jewish leaders are urging community members to be diligent after two teenagers were arrested on terror-related charges in the last five days.
-
'I want God taught in school': Sask. received 18 letters before implementing pronoun policy
The Saskatchewan government received 18 official complaints in the summer before it implemented a rule preventing most children from changing their names or pronouns at school without parental consent.
-
Quebec mother acquitted of daughters' deaths after third murder trial
Quebec mother Adele Sorella has been acquitted in the killing of her two daughters in 2009.
World
-
UN Security Council to vote on resolution urging cessation of hostilities in Gaza to deliver aid
The UN Security Council has scheduled a vote on an Arab-sponsored resolution calling for an urgent cessation of hostilities in Gaza to allow unhindered access to deliver humanitarian aid to the massive number of civilians in need of food, water, medicine and other essentials.
-
Pope Francis approves allowing priests to bless same-sex couples
The Vatican issued a new document explaining a radical change in Vatican policy by insisting that people seeking God’s love and mercy shouldn’t be subject to 'an exhaustive moral analysis' to receive it.
-
Parenting advice YouTuber Ruby Franke of Utah pleads guilty in child abuse case
A Utah mother of six who gave parenting advice via a once-popular YouTube channel called "8 Passengers" pleaded guilty Monday to four felony counts of second-degree aggravated child abuse for abusing and starving two of her children.
-
Jordan says it foiled plot against its security by Iran-linked smugglers from Syria
The Jordanian army said on Monday dozens of infiltrators from Syria crossed its border with rocket launchers, anti-personnel mines and explosives in what it said was a foiled plot against the kingdom's security.
-
Former Pakistan PM uses AI to deliver speech from prison
For the first time, artificial intelligence has been used to deliver a speech by Pakistan's imprisoned former prime minister Imran Khan to supporters. The stunning development could help his political party to win upcoming elections, analysts said Monday.
-
Man charged with DUI after crashing into motorcade vehicle at Biden campaign headquarters
The driver of a car that struck an SUV in President Joe Biden’s motorcade Sunday night, causing damage to both vehicles and appearing to startle the president as he left his campaign headquarters, has been charged with DUI according to authorities in Wilmington, Delaware.
Politics
-
Canada joins EU, Britain, others decrying 'extremist settler' violence in West Bank
Israel should do more to stop "extremist settler" violence against Palestinians in the West Bank, said a recent statement of 'grave concern' issued by 14 countries, including Canada.
-
Freeland 'absolutely' thinks Liberals can win again under Trudeau, plans to run for re-election
A decade after she was first elected, Canada's Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland says she plans to run again in the next federal election, while sidestepping the question of whether she's eyeing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's job.
-
Liberals don't want to regulate speech with online harms bill, justice minister says
Federal Justice Minister Arif Virani says he hopes to avoid accusations the Liberal government is trying to regulate or curb speech with its planned bill to protect citizens from online harms.
Health
-
Here's what you need to know about the deadly salmonella outbreak in the U.S. and Canada tied to cantaloupes
Hundreds of people in the U.S. and Canada have been sickened and at least 10 people have died in a growing outbreak of salmonella poisoning linked to contaminated whole and pre-cut cantaloupe. Here's what we know about this outbreak.
-
Critics caution against plan to expand medical assistance in dying to those with mental illness
Hope is what kept Laurel Walker alive as thoughts of suicide overwhelmed her, and that is exactly what she says would be stripped from people battling the same darkness if Canada forges ahead with plans to expand medical assistance in dying to those with a mental disorder.
-
Quebec emergency room doctors say situation is 'out of control'
An organization representing Quebec emergency room doctors is the latest to sound the alarm about the dire situation in the province's ERs.
Sci-Tech
-
YEAR IN REVIEW
YEAR IN REVIEW 2023: The year we played with artificial intelligence -- and weren't sure what to do about it
Artificial intelligence went mainstream in 2023 -- it was a long time coming yet has a long way to go for the technology to match people's science fiction fantasies of human-like machines.
-
Former Pakistan PM uses AI to deliver speech from prison
For the first time, artificial intelligence has been used to deliver a speech by Pakistan's imprisoned former prime minister Imran Khan to supporters. The stunning development could help his political party to win upcoming elections, analysts said Monday.
-
Apple to halt U.S. sales of Series 9, Ultra 2 watches over patent dispute
Apple said on Monday it would pause sales of its Series 9 and Ultra 2 smartwatches in the United States from this week, as it deals with a patent dispute over the technology that enables the blood oxygen feature on the devices.
Entertainment
-
Marvel actor Jonathan Majors found guilty of assaulting his former girlfriend in car in New York
Jonathan Majors was convicted Monday of assaulting his former girlfriend after a two-week trial that the actor hoped would salvage his damaged reputation and restore his status as an emerging Hollywood star.
-
Russell Brand questioned by London police over 6 more sexual offence claims, U.K. media say
Comedian Russell Brand has been questioned for a second time by police investigating sexual offence allegations, British media reported Monday.
-
Lucasfilm, APTN join plans for Ojibwe version of 'Star Wars: A New Hope'
The galaxy of 'Star Wars' is expanding once again as plans take shape to translate the original 1977 Hollywood hit into the Ojibwe language.