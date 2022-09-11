Japan must take steps against 'excessive' yen moves: government spokesman

A person wearing a protective mask stands in front of an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm, Sept. 7, 2022, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) A person wearing a protective mask stands in front of an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm, Sept. 7, 2022, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

MORE Business News

YOUR FINANCES