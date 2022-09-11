Japan must take steps against 'excessive' yen moves: government spokesman
Japan's government must take steps as needed to counter excessive declines in the yen, a senior government official said on Sunday, as the currency slides to its weakest level against the dollar in 24 years.
The comments from Seiji Kihara, the deputy chief cabinet secretary of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's government, are the latest to highlight authorities' deep concern about the yen's slide.
Kihara also said the government will consider "in the not so distant future" relaxing strict border measures to further open Japan's borders to overseas visitors, such as by scrapping a cap on the daily number of entrants.
"As for excessive, one-sided currency moves, we will closely watch developments and must take steps as needed," Kihara told a television program, when asked about the yen's recent falls.
The yen has been hammered against the dollar as investors focus on the widening divergence between the U.S. Federal Reserve's aggressive interest rate hikes and the Bank of Japan's (BOJ) pledge to maintain ultra-low rates.
"I won't comment on monetary and interest-rate policy, as they fall under the jurisdiction of the BOJ," Kihara said.
The government is considering scrapping the cap on visitors to Japan by October, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Sunday.
The government would also remove current restrictions on visitors who are not on package tours, the Nikkei said without citing the source of its information.
"A weak yen is most effective in attracting inbound tourism," Kihara said, adding that further steps must be taken to draw in more foreign tourists into the country.
Japan eased border controls from Sept. 7 by raising the ceiling for daily entrants to 50,000 and freeing entry for travellers on package tours without the need for guides.
Analysts say scrapping the ceiling and allowing more travellers would be crucial to attract foreign money and revive the fragile economy.
On how to finance an expected increase in Japan's defence spending, Kihara said he would not rule out issuing government debt.
"Our goal is to drastically strengthen Japan's defence by tapping various sources of revenue. We'll be flexible on the funding and won't rule out any options," he said.
In a policy roadmap released in June, the government said it wanted to drastically increase defence spending "within the next five years," highlighting Tokyo's interest in boosting defence at a time of tension with its powerful neighbour China.
(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Cynthia Osterman, David Dolan, Elaine Hardcastle)
MORE Business News
YOUR FINANCES
Rent-to-own: What is it and is it right for you?
Amid increasingly high mortgage and interest rates, Canadians struggling to get into the housing market are looking into rent-to-own as an alternative route to homeownership.
Canadians vulnerable to 'payment shock' as debt, interest rates climb, experts say
Canadians are increasingly vulnerable to 'payment shock' as higher household debt levels collide with oversized interest rate hikes.
How another Bank of Canada interest rate hike could impact your mortgage
Another interest rate hike from the Bank of Canada means some Canadians could be spending a lot more on their monthly mortgage bills.
Average non-mortgage debt tops $21,000, up 2.4 per cent from last year, Equifax says
Equifax Canada says total consumer debt rose to $2.32 trillion in the second quarter, up 8.2 per cent compared with the same quarter last year.
Many Canadians are concerned about rising mortgage rates but aren't budgeting for them: survey
A new survey found that more than half of Canadians are nervous about being able to afford their mortgage payments as interest rates rise. But many are still not budgeting for them.
Bank of Canada expected to raise interest rate for fifth time
Inflation appears to have peaked but it's still running hot and a supersized rate hike from the Bank of Canada next week is widely expected. Some economists think Wednesday's hike could be the last for a while.
Simple tips to help you pay your mortgage (without cutting back on other essentials)
Keeping up with a monthly mortgage payment is becoming more difficult by the year. When combined with increasing inflation rates, owning a home has caused some Canadians to struggle with making their payments. Contributor Christopher Liew shares some practical, simple tips to help you pay your mortgage so you don't find yourself falling behind.
One in four Canadian millennials believe they will never own a home, survey finds
Despite the cooling housing market, 25 per cent of non-homeowner millennials in Canada still say they believe they will never own a home, according to a new survey.