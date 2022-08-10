Is Canada's 'historic' housing correction affecting your plans to buy or sell? CTVNews.ca wants to hear from you

Following a series of interest rate hikes, Canada’s housing market is now facing a “historic” correction, with average home prices on a steady decline after peaking earlier this year.

As Canadians face a changing market landscape, CTVNews.ca wants to hear from those looking to buy or sell homes. Have current conditions forced you to change your plans? As interest rates rise, are you struggling to afford a home? As house prices drop, have you decided to take your home off the market and wait to sell?

Share your story by emailing us at dotcom@bellmedia.ca, and include your name and location. Your comments may be used in a story on CTVNews.ca.

Stay up-to-date with the latest in real estate news by signing up for The Offer newsletter.