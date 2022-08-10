Is Canada's 'historic' housing correction affecting your plans to buy or sell? CTVNews.ca wants to hear from you

How one Canadian family of five is coping with the highest inflation in years

With inflation rising at its fastest pace in nearly 40 years, the cost of everything from food to gas has skyrocketed. Canadians across the country are feeling squeezed, but big families with multiple children are at times shouldering much of the higher costs — and changing demographics and consumer patterns have left some of them more exposed to inflation than in previous generations.

Myron Genyk poses for a photograph while out on the lakeshore with his family in Mississauga, Ont., July 26, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tijana Martin

How to get into the housing market if you're gen Z or millennial

For millennial and gen Z Canadians, owning a home in this real estate market might seem like a pipe dream. In an exclusive column for CTVNews,ca personal finance contributor Christopher Liew offers some strategies to consider if you can’t afford the housing market yet.

What will it take to afford getting into the housing market if you're a Generation Z or millennial. (Ketut Subiyanto/Pexels)