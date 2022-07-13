Bank of Canada's larger-than-expected interest rate hike is biggest jump since 1998

OTTAWA -

The Bank of Canada has hiked its overnight interest rate by 100 basis points to 2.5 per cent, following higher than-expected inflation. It is the biggest rate hike by the central bank since August, 1998.

The central bank attributes the war in Ukraine and ongoing supply chain issues as the main drivers, but also highlights excess demand in the domestic Canadian economy as a growing factor.

In May, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) reached 7.7 per cent, the highest yearly increase in almost 40 years. The Bank says more than 50 per cent of price categories have risen by 5 per cent.

The bank projects inflation will continue and peak at around 8 per cent over the next few months. Inflation is expected to ease starting in late 2022, going to 3 per cent by the end of 2023 and back to target by the end of 2024.

The central bank has also cut its economic growth projection, with gross domestic product (GDP) slowing to 3.5 per cent in 2022, and 1.75 per cent the following year.

A contributing factor to this tapering is commodity prices, such as the price of oil, which are expected to continue to decline. The central bank expects global supply chain bottlenecks will start to ease.

Higher interest rates are also expected to help reduce inflation on the domestic front, with prices in the Canadian housing market set to decrease in the second half of 2022 and into 2023, as “as borrowing rates rise and the pandemic-induced boost in demand wanes.”

Interest rate hikes are expected to continue until the end of this year, to help temper an overheated Canadian economy.

“Given the high rate of inflation, and barring unforeseen economic events, it is likely that the policy rate will continue to rise above 3 per cent before year end,” says Kevin Page, president and CEO of the Institute of Fiscal Studies and Democracy at the University of Ottawa.

The next policy rate announcement is expected on September 7, 2022.