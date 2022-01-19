Inflation: These items saw the largest price increases in Canada

On Wednesday, Statistics Canada reported that the annual pace of inflation climbed at a rate that hasn't been seen in 30 years after rising in December to 4.8 per cent.

Groceries and housing helped drive the growth to the consumer price index, with economists pointing to global supply chain disruptions and shifting consumer demand as contributing factors.

Here are some of the consumer items, based on data from Statistics Canada, which saw the largest year-over-year increases in prices between December 2020 and December 2021 (prices listed are from December 2021):

Cooking or salad oil, one litre — $4.30 (41.4 per cent)

Regular, unleaded gasoline at self-service stations — 140 cents/litre (34.1 per cent)

White sugar, two kilograms — $2.64 (21.6 per cent)

Stewing beef, one kilogram — $18.55 (17.2 per cent)

Bacon, 500 grams — $8.66 (17.2 per cent)

Canned tomatoes, 796 millilitres — $1.71 (15.5 per cent)

Corn flakes, 675 grams — $6.67 (15 per cent)

Sirloin steak, one kilogram — $25.94 (14.5 per cent)

Prime rib roast, one kilogram — $42.30 (13.7 per cent)

Carrots, one kilogram — $2.43 (13.5 per cent)

Round steak, one kilogram — $19.66 (11.3 per cent)

Wieners, 450 grams — $5.43 (10.8 per cent)

Ketchup, one litre — $4.39 (11.1 per cent)

Instant coffee, 200 grams — $7.44 (10.4 per cent)