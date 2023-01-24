Hudson's Bay to shed 2% of corporate workforce amid 'strategic realignment'
Hudson's Bay is laying off two per cent of its corporate workforce, estimated to be about 250 employees, largely within Canada.
The company says the layoffs will impact corporate roles at The Bay and Hudson's Bay, the retailer's online and brick-and-mortar operations, respectively.
Spokeswoman Tiffany Bourre says the changes come as the retail sector navigates "significant external pressures."
She says the company is "re-aligning its strategic priorities and increasing efficiencies within its operations."
Bourre says the decision was not easy and the company is committed to treating everyone with fairness and respect.
Hudson's Bay permanently laid off about 600 workers in Canada two years ago amid extended COVID-19 lockdowns on non-essential retail.
