Heinz, Wonder partner to end hot dog bun, wiener mismatch
In an effort to end the numerical mismatch between hot dog buns and wieners, Heinz and Wonder say they are working together to even up the longstanding discrepancy.
Brokered as part of the "Heinz Hot Dog Pact," the deal will see Wonder sell packs of 10 buns at select grocers in Ontario, matching up with the packs of 10 wieners normally sold in stores.
The buns will be available starting June 23 and follows a year-long online petition that has garnered more than 34,000 signatures as of Saturday.
"Heinz has brought hot dogs and buns together for more than a century," Nina Patel, head of North American brand communications for the Kraft Heinz Company, said in a statement last week.
"So we felt like it was our duty as the world's most iconic ketchup to rally our passionate fans and champion change for the age-old issue of unequal buns and wieners packs."
The stores in Ontario where the 10-pack buns will be sold include No Frills, Real Canadian Superstore, Shoppers Drug Mart, Your Independent Grocer, Dollarama, Valu-mart and Fortinos.
Kelly Backer, head of brand and category development for Wonderbrands, said the "sheer volume of public response was too big to ignore."
"With many of our fans speaking up about this issue, we saw this as an opportunity for Wonder to partner with our friends at Heinz and finally give hot dog fans what they've longed for," Backer said.
