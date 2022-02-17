Group alleges U.S. firm's tanker illicitly traded Iran oil

Vessels identified as the Virgo, left, and the Suez Rajan are seen in the South China Sea on Feb. 13, 2022. (Planet Labs PBC via AP) Vessels identified as the Virgo, left, and the Suez Rajan are seen in the South China Sea on Feb. 13, 2022. (Planet Labs PBC via AP)

MORE Business News