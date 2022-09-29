Gas prices up by as much as almost 20 cents in some Canadian cities

TORONTO -

Gas prices jumped overnight in some cities across Canada by as much as almost 20 cents.

According to the CAA's gas price tracker, the price of gas is up nationally by just over three cents on average at 158 cents per litre, with some provinces seeing higher jumps than others.

In Alberta, prices are up by six and a half cents: almost nine cents in Edmonton and nine and a half cents in Sherwood Park.

Across Ontario, prices are only up by two cents compared to Wednesday, but in some cities it's a different story.

In Thunder Bay, gas prices are up by almost 20 cents, and in Peterborough by 11 cents, compared to just around a cent in Toronto.

In other Ontario cities, such as Brantford and Brockville, gas prices are up by four and a half cents.

In Saskatchewan, prices were up almost six cents, while Manitoba's prices saw just a one-cent rise.

In some provinces, there's another jump in gas prices on the horizon as tax relief programs reach their limits.

Alberta's temporary gas tax relief, introduced earlier this year when prices soared, is on its way out, albeit slowly.

On Oct. 1, the province will reintroduce a tax of 4.5 cents per litre, still a far cry from the usual 13 cents.

Ontario's gas tax was cut from 14.7 cents per litre to nine cents effective July 1 and ending Dec. 31.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 29, 2022.