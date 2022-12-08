Gas prices down across Canada, likely to last a few weeks leading up to holidays
Drivers hoping for cheaper gas can fill up after the price at the pump across Canada dropped on Thursday to an average 143 cents per litre.
A senior director of public affairs at CAA National said the national gas price average has dropped by about 30 cents since last month but the price has not fallen as low as the 136.5 cents average that was recorded on Dec. 9, 2021.
Kristine D'Arbelles said gas prices are driven by a number of factors including seasonality, geopolitical conflicts, supply and demand and weather changes.
She said gas prices are expected to remain relatively low in the next couple of weeks, when they may go up again due to higher demand closer to Christmas.
"We're actually heading into the holidays, so we might see a slight increase in demand and if we see an increase in demand, we tend to see an increase in prices," she said.
"If we do see an increase, it'll be in the next couple of weeks and it will be very small."
D'Arbelles said drivers should take advantage of the drop in prices as they might see prices go up again soon.
"This sort of lull in gas prices is going to be short-lived. It's going to be around for maybe a couple of weeks," she said.
"Good time to to fill up, for sure."
According to the CAA's gas price tracker, prices across Ontario are averaging around 140 cents down form 142 on Wednesday and 173 a month ago.
In Quebec, prices are down to 151 from about 154 a day before and 183 a month ago.
In Saskatchewan, prices are down slightly to 146 cents, while Manitoba's prices saw just less than a one-cent drop to 152 cents.
Gas prices in British Columbia dropped slightly to 158 cents on Thursday from 160 cents a day before and 191 a month ago.
Alberta was the only province where CAA's gas price tracker show an increase in the price at the pump as prices went up to 133 cents on Thursday from 132 cents on Wednesday.
The Alberta government recently introduced temporary gas tax relief by suspending the collection of the provincial fuel tax on gasoline and diesel between Jan. 1 and June 30 of next year.
On Oct. 1, the province said it would reintroduce a tax of 4.5 cents per litre, still a far cry from the usual 13 cents.
The Ontario government said it intends to table legislation that would leave the tax break that cut gas prices by 5.7 cents a litre in place until the end of 2023. The cut first went into effect on July 1 and was originally due to expire on Dec. 31.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 8, 2022.
MORE Business News
YOUR FINANCES
Budgeting for the first time amid soaring inflation? Here are some tips
As inflation continues to take its toll, some Canadians may also start taking a closer look at their spending habits. In 2019, only around half of Canadians said they had a budget, according to a survey by the Financial Consumer Agency of Canada.
What the latest Bank of Canada rate hike means for inflation, consumers
The Bank of Canada hiked its key policy rate by half a percentage point to 4.25 per cent -- the highest it's been since January 2008 -- on Wednesday in its final rate decision of a year that has been marked by stubbornly high inflation and rapidly increasing interest rates.
Denied a mortgage? These are alternative paths to financing homeownership
Canadians hoping to purchase a home are being turned away from traditional banks, forcing them to seek out alternative lenders with pros and cons.
opinion | How to get the increased GST tax credit
To help combat inflation and help lower- and modest-income families, over the span of six months, Ottawa is issuing an additional one-time GST tax credit to eligible taxpayers. Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew breaks down who's eligible for the increased GST credit, explain how to get it, and how much you could receive.
Canadians look to side hustles to make up for inflation pressure, but at what cost?
Canadians' budgets are being stretched thin as the cost of living climbs -- and to compensate, some are taking on a side hustle.
Canadian families will pay $1,065 more for groceries in 2023, report says
Food prices in Canada will continue to escalate in the new year, with grocery costs forecast to rise up to seven per cent in 2023, new research predicts.
Nine out of 10 Canadians think a 2023 recession is at least 'somewhat likely': Nanos poll
Nine out of 10 Canadians believe there could be a recession in 2023, according to a new national survey, with four out of 10 calling it 'likely.'
Tips to deal with shrinkflation at the mall as some shoppers question discounts
At first glance, it might seem like the deals have never been better as posters in store windows and online ads trumpet a steady stream of holiday sales. But some consumers say the discounts are more hype than real.