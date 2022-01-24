Freshii partners with 7-Eleven Canada to sell food in 600 convenience stores

Toronto -

Freshii Inc. has announced a deal with 7-Eleven Canada to sell food in the chain's convenience stores across the country.

Toronto-based Freshii says its Energii Bites snacks will be available in roughly 600 locations until March.

Adam Corrin, chief operating officer of Freshii, says the strategic partnership makes snacking on the go healthy, affordable and convenient.

He says 7-Eleven has a vast store network and incredible brand recognition that resonates with consumers.

Norman Hower, vice-president and general manager of 7-Eleven Canada, says the partnership reflects the chain's ongoing pursuit of innovative ways to cater to a new generation of shoppers.

He says the Freshii snacks will be available 24/7 in 7-Eleven stores and can also be delivered through its delivery service 7Now or on various marketplace apps.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 24, 2022.