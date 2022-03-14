Feds look to change cannabis drink regulations so Canadians can buy more at a time

The federal government is eyeing regulatory changes that could allow Canadians to purchase a greater number of cannabis beverages without exceeding public possession limits.

A proposal shared this month in the Canada Gazette would change how the cannabis content of drinks is calculated and permit more beverages to be bought at a time.

The proposal would make one gram of dried cannabis equivalent to 570 grams of a pot drink, an increase from the 70 grams of a pot drink the government currently equates to one gram of dried cannabis.

The change is important because the Cannabis Act allows Canadians to carry no more than 30 g of dried cannabis or its "equivalent" at one time.

Under the proposal, which started a 45-day consultation period, the quantity of cannabis drinks adults would be able to possess would increase from 2.1 litres to 17.1 litres.

Cannabis companies and retailers have long pushed for this change because current regulations allow people to buy far more vapes, oil sprays and edibles than drinks.

