Federal Court of Appeal upholds all but one rule on airline compensation

People line up before entering the security zone at Pearson International Airport in Toronto on Friday, August 5, 2022. The Federal Court of Appeal says it will uphold all but one of the rules that bolster compensation for air passengers subjected to delayed flights and damaged luggage.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette People line up before entering the security zone at Pearson International Airport in Toronto on Friday, August 5, 2022. The Federal Court of Appeal says it will uphold all but one of the rules that bolster compensation for air passengers subjected to delayed flights and damaged luggage.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

MORE Business News

YOUR FINANCES

opinion

opinion | How to get the increased GST tax credit

To help combat inflation and help lower- and modest-income families, over the span of six months, Ottawa is issuing an additional one-time GST tax credit to eligible taxpayers. Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew breaks down who's eligible for the increased GST credit, explain how to get it, and how much you could receive.

Canadian dollars are pictured in Vancouver, Sept. 22, 2011. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

opinion

opinion | 6 tips to achieve financial independence in Canada

Wouldn't it be nice to never have to work again? While this may sound like a dream to many, it is entirely possible. CTVNews.ca personal finance contributor Christopher Liew shares a handful of helpful tips on how to potentially achieve financial independence.