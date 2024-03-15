Business

    • February housing starts increased 14% from January: Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp

    New homes are constructed in Ottawa on Monday, Aug. 14, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick New homes are constructed in Ottawa on Monday, Aug. 14, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
    Share
    OTTAWA -

    Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. says the annual pace of housing starts in February climbed 14 per cent compared with January.

    The national housing agency says the seasonally adjusted annual rate of housing starts amounted to 253,468 units in February compared with 223,176 in January.

    When looking at year-over-year figures, February's actual housing starts were 10 per cent higher in Toronto and 82 per cent higher in Vancouver because of higher multi-unit starts.

    Montreal's actual starts dropped nine per cent with multi-unit and single-detached starts both falling.

    The annual rate of rural starts was estimated at 14,835 units.

    The six-month moving average of the monthly seasonally adjusted annual rates of housing starts in February was 245,665, up by 0.4 per cent from 244,638 in January.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 15, 2024.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News