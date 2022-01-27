Energy sector helps boost S&P/TSX composite higher, U.S. stock markets rise

TORONTO -

Gains in the energy sector helped Canada's main stock index rise more than 100 points in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets also climbed higher.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 111.83 points at 20,707.72.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 434.39 points at 34,602.48. The S&P 500 index was up 48.32 points at 4,398.25, while the Nasdaq composite was up 92.79 points at 13,634.91.

The Canadian dollar traded for 78.65 cents US compared with 79.33 cents US on Wednesday.

The March crude contract was down 26 cents at US$87.09 per barrel and the March natural gas contract was up seven cents at US$4.10 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract was down US$33.10 at US$1,796.60 an ounce and the March copper contract was down seven cents at US$4.44 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 27, 2022