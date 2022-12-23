Elon Musk's vow to hold on to Tesla stock fails to soothe investors
Tesla Inc shares touched a fresh two-year low in volatile trading on Friday as boss Elon Musk's promise to not sell his shares for at least two years did little to reassure investors.
Musk has offloaded shares worth US$40 billion in the world's most valuable carmaker since late last year, with US$15 billion of that coming after he made similar promises not to sell in April.
That, along with concerns about his distraction with newly bought Twitter and a slowdown in China's economy, have set the electric-car maker's shares on course for their worst year since going public in 2010.
The stock was last up 2 per cent on Friday, recovering from a fall of as much as 3.5 per cent earlier in the session, its lowest since September 2020.
"I won't sell stock until I don't know probably two years from now. Definitely not next year under any circumstances and probably not the year thereafter," Musk said on Thursday.
"If this was another CEO of a Fortune 500 company making that statement, market would be confident that 'he said it, so he's not selling'," said Dennis Dick, head trader and market structure analyst at Triple D Trading.
Known for tweeting about his plans extensively, Musk most recently asked in a Twitter poll if he should quit as the head of Twitter. In 2018, he got into trouble with regulators over a tweet about taking Tesla private.
"Musk looks rattled, vowing not to sell more stock and floating the idea of share buybacks. Short-sellers are firmly in control and there is a lot of hesitation by retail to buy this dip," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA.
(Reporting by Medha Singh, Srishti Achar and Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; additional reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)
MORE Business News
YOUR FINANCES
opinion | Why are real estate sales down in Canada?
The value of homes being sold is dropping as the demand for homes continues to fall. What’s driving this downward trend, though? Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains how higher interest rates are affecting home sales, outlines how much the real estate market has declined year-over-year, and outlines how it could affect you.
Experts share tips for young Canadians finding themselves in debt for the first time
A report from Equifax Canada published earlier this month found that Canadians 35 years of age and younger owe the least amount of money, but are the worst at paying off their credit card balances.
Buying online? Look at the return policy before checking out to avoid unexpected fees
As some retailers rethink the way they handle online returns, anyone still shopping this holiday season may want to give those policies a read before hitting the checkout button.
Most young people don't see Canada's economic situation improving next year, more likely to stay in current jobs: Leger
Young Canadians are increasingly pessimistic about Canada's economic situation compared to a year ago and are more willing to stay in their current jobs than leave, a recent survey from Leger shows.
opinion | How high can Canada's prime rate go?
The Bank of Canada recently increased its policy interest rate by 50 basis points, marking the seventh consecutive increase to the target overnight rate in 2022, leaving many Canadians wondering just how high Canada’s prime rate can go.
From missing family time to making food, Canadians are cutting back amid inflation
Decades-high inflation and soaring interest rates have led many to take a closer look at their spending habits and, consequently, make some tough choices.
What the latest Bank of Canada rate hike means for inflation, consumers
The Bank of Canada hiked its key policy rate by half a percentage point to 4.25 per cent -- the highest it's been since January 2008 -- on Wednesday in its final rate decision of a year that has been marked by stubbornly high inflation and rapidly increasing interest rates.
Budgeting for the first time amid soaring inflation? Here are some tips
As inflation continues to take its toll, some Canadians may also start taking a closer look at their spending habits. In 2019, only around half of Canadians said they had a budget, according to a survey by the Financial Consumer Agency of Canada.