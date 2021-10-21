Edward Rogers out as chair of Rogers Communications as boardroom drama continues
Edward Rogers is out as board chair of Rogers Communications Inc., a move that comes as the latest development in a boardroom drama that has prompted the departure of a senior executive and the launch of an executive oversight committee.
In a statement Thursday afternoon, the company said John A. MacDonald will take over as chairman of the Rogers board of directors.
"This has been a challenging time for the Corporation and I want to reaffirm on behalf of the majority of the Board our support for and total confidence in the management team and CEO of Rogers Communications," said MacDonald in the statement.
Edward Rogers, who has served on the Rogers board since 2012, will remain on the board as a company director, the statement said.
Rogers Communications has been embroiled in an executive power struggle which developed after Edward Rogers tried to put former chief financial officer Tony Staffieri into the role of CEO and replace other members of the leadership team, according to media reports. Staffieri left the company effective Sept. 29, with Paulina Molnar named interim CFO.
Thursday, the board announced it has formed an executive oversight committee "to establish clear protocols for interactions between the chair and members of management" and said it would undertake a comprehensive corporate governance review.
"The board believes that these initiatives will further strengthen the company's corporate governance practices," it says in the management discussion and analysis document released along with the company's third-quarter financial results.
Joe Natale, president and chief executive of Rogers, publicly addressed the feud for the first time during the telecom company's quarterly earnings call Thursday morning.
His comments overshadowed the results, which analysts generally characterized as positive, and come as Rogers works to complete its purchase of Shaw Communications Inc.
Natale said he continues to have "strong unequivocal support" from the family-controlled firm's board of directors.
The statement comes after media reports describing an attempted ousting of Natale by board chair Edward Rogers. The attempt was blocked by other members of the board, including Rogers' sisters and mother, multiple reports say.
"I feel supported and rest assured that the entire executive team is focused on two things," Natale said during the conference call with analysts. "One, running the business to keep driving performance, and two, landing the Shaw transaction and the synergies and integration efforts that stand behind it."
Rogers reported a profit of $490 million, down from $512 million in the same quarter last year, as its revenue held steady for the quarter ended Sept. 30.
The cable TV and wireless company said the profit amounted to 94 cents per diluted share, down from $1.01 per diluted share a year ago.
On an adjusted basis, Rogers says it earned $1.03 per diluted share, down from an adjusted profit of $1.08 per diluted share a year ago. Analysts on average had expected an adjusted profit of $1.02 per share, according to financial markets data firm Refinitiv.
A TD Securities Inc. client note called the results positive, saying the increase in new wireless subscribers and low churn was a "huge beat."
Rogers added 175,000 postpaid wireless subscribers, the highest third-quarter increase in 13 years. It also posted the lowest-ever third-quarter postpaid churn, which refers to the number of customers leaving.
"While messy boardroom and family discussions continue to play out in the media, the (third-quarter) results from Rogers show meaningful signs of improvement on many key metrics," the TD Securities note said.
"Service revenue growth also exceeded our above consensus expectations, and we note that the two-year growth ... improved meaningfully."
Rogers revenue for the quarter totalled $3.67 billion, identical to the same quarter last year, as higher service revenue in its wireless and cable businesses were offset by lower media and wireless equipment revenue.
The Shaw deal was announced earlier this year in a transaction valued at about $26 billion, including the assumption of $6 billion in debt. The acquisition is awaiting regulatory approval.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 21, 2021.
UPDATED | Buckingham Palace: Queen spent night in hospital after scrapping trip
Queen Elizabeth II spent a night in a hospital for checks this week after cancelling an official trip to Northern Ireland on medical advice, Buckingham Palace said Thursday.
As some pandemic benefits expire, feds to spend $7.4B on new programs
The federal government has announced a suite of changes to the popular income and business support programs put in place during the pandemic and set to expire on Saturday. Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland reminded Canadians on Thursday that the measures were always intended to be 'temporary.'
Dental records show remains found at Carlton Reserve are those of Brian Laundrie, FBI says
The FBI's Denver office said Thursday that remains found a day earlier in a Florida nature reserve are those of Brian Laundrie, who disappeared last month just days after his fiance Gabby Petito was reported missing.
Feds say provinces will issue 'standardized' proof of vaccination for travel
Instead of issuing a singular federal national COVID-19 vaccine passport, the federal government says that each province and territory will be responsible for issuing a 'standardized pan-Canadian' vaccine passport that Canadians can use when travelling. Each province's system is supposed to have a 'common' look and feel, with the expectation that by next month all Canadians will have access.
Chapelle special spurs Netflix walkout; 'Trans lives matter'
Netflix employees who walked out Wednesday in protest of Dave Chappelle's special and its anti-transgender comments were joined by allies who chanted 'Trans lives matter,' getting pushback from counterprotesters who also showed up.
Sask. government says social media posts about ICU patient transfers should be 'disregarded'
The Saskatchewan government released a statement Thursday morning saying social media posts about ICU patient transfers should be “disregarded” following immense confusion among doctors and officials over planned ICU patient transfers to Ontario.
U.S. House votes to hold Trump ally Steve Bannon in contempt
The U.S. House voted Thursday to hold Steve Bannon, a longtime ally and aide to former U.S. president Donald Trump, in contempt of Congress for defying a subpoena from the committee investigating the violent Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection.
No, U.S. Election Day wasn't the real insurrection
As he prepares to launch a new media company that will give him his own social media platform, former U.S. President Donald Trump has ramped up his efforts to rewrite history, spreading more lies about the 2020 election in November and the deadly storming of the Capitol in January.
Iqaluit forced to medevac patients out of territory as water crisis hits hospital
Iqaluit is being forced to medevac patients out of the territory with the only hospital unable to sterilize equipment properly as the water contamination crisis continues.
BREAKING | Capacity limits for Ontario restaurants, gyms to end as soon as Monday: sources
Capacity limits on restaurants and gyms in Ontario could be lifted next Monday, as the Ford government considers new measures for establishments that require proof of vaccination certificates, sources say.
Sask. confirms 3 more ICU patients will be sent to Ont.
The Saskatchewan government has confirmed that three additional ICU patients will be transferred to Ontario over the next three days, bringing the number of patients sent out of province to nine.
-
Alberta reports 770 COVID-19 cases, gradual return of surgeries and procedures begins
Alberta reported 770 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday as pressure on the health care system starts to ease.
As rolling average increases, B.C. officials announce hundreds more cases of COVID-19
The day after both case-count and death-rate averages rose in B.C., the province's health ministry announced hundreds more cases of COVID-19.
UPDATED | Buckingham Palace: Queen spent night in hospital after scrapping trip
Queen Elizabeth II spent a night in a hospital for checks this week after cancelling an official trip to Northern Ireland on medical advice, Buckingham Palace said Thursday.
BREAKING | Jamaica arrests Colombian as suspect in Haiti assassination
A police superintendent in Jamaica told The Associated Press on Thursday that authorities have arrested a Colombian man they believe is a suspect in the July 7 assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise.
Dental records show remains found at Carlton Reserve are those of Brian Laundrie, FBI says
The FBI's Denver office said Thursday that remains found a day earlier in a Florida nature reserve are those of Brian Laundrie, who disappeared last month just days after his fiance Gabby Petito was reported missing.
-
Attack hits Syria base that houses U.S. troops; no U.S. injuries
A military outpost in southern Syria was hit by a coordinated attack on Wednesday, but U.S. officials said no American troops stationed there were injured or killed.
-
No, U.S. Election Day wasn't the real insurrection
As he prepares to launch a new media company that will give him his own social media platform, former U.S. President Donald Trump has ramped up his efforts to rewrite history, spreading more lies about the 2020 election in November and the deadly storming of the Capitol in January.
Florida nature reserve's swampy landscape made the search for Brian Laundrie treacherous
The challenging landscape of the Carlton Reserve has hampered the search for Laundrie as investigators have tried to pin down what happened to him and Petito on their road trip through the Western U.S. this summer.
As some pandemic benefits expire, feds to spend $7.4B on new programs
The federal government has announced a suite of changes to the popular income and business support programs put in place during the pandemic and set to expire on Saturday. Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland reminded Canadians on Thursday that the measures were always intended to be 'temporary.'
Conservatives say they're against decision to make COVID-19 vaccines mandatory for MPs
The federal Conservatives—the only caucus yet to confirm how many of its MPs remain unvaccinated—have come out in opposition to the new mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy announced by the House of Commons. The decision taken by a cross-party committee of MPs that means that as of Nov. 22, anyone entering the House of Commons precinct will need to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
Canada to receive 2.9M doses of Pfizer's pediatric COVID-19 vaccine
The federal government announced Thursday that Canada will receive 2.9 million doses of Pfizer’s pediatric COVID-19 vaccine shortly after its approval by Health Canada for the five to 11 age group.
Pfizer, BioNTech say COVID-19 booster shot showed high efficacy in large study
A booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and German partner BioNTech restored efficacy to 95.6 per cent against the virus, including the Delta variant, data released by the companies from a large study shows.
Can dogs really detect cancer? A Montreal study aims to find out
A joint study by the University of Montreal's Faculty of Veterinary Medicine and the Institut Curie in Paris will test whether dogs can really detect the smell of cancer or even COVID-19, as some experiments have suggested.
Scientists create coldest temperature ever in a lab to help understand quantum mechanics
Scientists have broken the record for the coldest temperature ever recorded in a lab, achieving a temperature just trillionths of a degree away from absolute zero by dropping freezing, magnetized gas down a tower 120 metres tall.
100-million-year-old tiny crab fossil found in amber
Scientists have found the oldest aquatic animal preserved in amber, a 100-million-year-old small-sized crab.
Hear the sounds of Mars: How NASA records audio from Perseverance rover
NASA has released details of sound recordings taken by the Perseverance rover on the planet Mars.
Quebec schools worry kids are copying 'Squid Game'
Several school boards in Quebec have recently issued statements warning parents about students imitating the games.
'Our hearts are shattered': Stratford Festival actress Martha Henry dies at 83
Stratford Festival actress Martha Henry has died at the age of 83.
Netflix workers stage walk out over Dave Chappelle's transgender comments
About 100 people protested near Netflix's headquarters on Wednesday against the streaming pioneer's decision to release comedian Dave Chappelle’s new special, which they say ridicules transgender people.
Pattie Lovett-Reid: The perfect storm is brewing for cash-strapped Canadians
With inflation soaring, some economists are predicting that interest rate increases won't be far behind. CTV's chief financial commentator Pattie Lovett-Reid looks at what that means for your finances in her latest column on CTVNews.ca.
Bid to unionize Amazon workers in New York nears milestone
A bid to unionize Amazon workers at a distribution facility in New York City neared an important milestone, as organizers prepared to deliver hundreds of signatures to the National Labor Relations Board as soon as Monday for authorization to hold a vote.
Adding lottery ticket to peanuts purchase leaves B.C. woman $70 million richer
Stopping for peanuts turned a woman from B.C.'s Lower Mainland into a multi-millionaire, thanks to a spur-of-the-moment decision to add a lottery ticket to her purchase.
Vienna museums launch OnlyFans account to display 'explicit' artworks
The city of Vienna is taking an offbeat approach to the censorship of art and has turned to using the adults-only online platform OnlyFans to put its most "explicit" artworks on full display.
For sleepy Hong Kong residents, 5-hour bus tour is a snooze
Travel-starved, sleep-deprived residents might find a new Hong Kong bus tour to be a snooze. The five-hour ride on a regular double-decker bus around the territory is meant to appeal to people who are easily lulled asleep by long rides.
Canada's men's national soccer team cracks FIFA's top 50
Canada has cracked the top 50 in the FIFA world rankings, climbing three places to No. 48 in the latest numbers.
Canadian women's hockey team kicks off nine-game, pre-Olympic series against U.S.
Games that will determine the roster of Canada's 2022 Olympic women's hockey team will include nine against archrival United States.
Boston Celtics' Kanter sparks backlash in China after comments on Tibet, Xi
Boston Celtics highlights were absent from China's Tencent Holdings Ltd sports platform after their backup center Enes Kanter criticized Chinese President Xi Jinping and China's treatment of Tibet.
EXCLUSIVE | Canadian racing driver and Instagram influencer accused of 'massive fraudulent' scheme that defrauded investors of millions
U.S. officials allege Canadian race car driver and Instagram influencer Josh Cartu and his brothers ran a 'massive fraudulent' trading operation between 2013 and 2017 that appears to have helped fund Cartu’s lavish lifestyle through multi-million-dollar transfers to off-shore bank accounts in the Caribbean.
NTSB: Driver was behind wheel at time of Texas Tesla crash
A driver was behind the wheel when a Tesla electric car crashed and burned last April in Houston, killing two men, neither of whom was found in the driver's seat.
Volvo adds 195,000 vehicles to recall for dangerous air bags
Volvo is recalling another 195,000 vehicles in the U.S. because the front driver's air bags could explode and send shrapnel into the cabin.