Economists see underlying signs of weakening in third quarter GDP numbers
Canada saw stronger than expected economic growth in the third quarter, but economists warn the underlying numbers don't paint such a positive picture.
Statistics Canada said Tuesday the economy grew at an annualized rate of 2.9 per cent between July and September.
That compares with 3.2 per cent growth in the second quarter.
Although the headline growth rate is significantly stronger than forecasters had anticipated, the fall in consumer spending suggest higher interest rates are beginning to affect the economy more broadly.
"Sometimes the headline numbers look one way and the rest is quite a bit different," said Karyne Charbonneau CIBC's director of economics.
Household spending fell for the first time since the second quarter of 2021, edging down 0.3 per cent.
Overall, economic growth was led by an increase in exports, non-residential structures and business investment in inventories.
The rise in exports was driven by an increase in crude oil and bitumen exports, though at lower prices.
Growth in those areas was moderated by declines in housing investment and household spending.
The economy is widely expected to slow down more noticeably in the fourth quarter in response to rising interest rates.
Since March, the Bank of Canada has raised interest rates six consecutive times, rapidly bringing its key rate up to 3.75 per cent.
The rate hikes were first felt in the housing market, which cooled dramatically as mortgage costs climbed.
With time, economists expect these rate hikes to affect spending in more parts of the economy.
On a quarterly basis, real gross domestic product in the third quarter increased by 0.7 per cent, beating out the federal agency's preliminary estimate for growth, which was 0.4 per cent.
Monthly real GDP data shows the economy grew by 0.1 per cent in September, with the increase in real GDP driven by goods-producing industries.
Statistics Canada's preliminary estimate for October suggests the economy stayed flat.
Tuesday's quarterly GDP report also provides insight on how Canadians' wages changed.
On a quarterly basis, nominal compensation for employees rose 1.2 per cent, which marks the slowest growth in compensation since the second quarter of 2020.
At the same time, household saving rates increased from 5.1 per cent in the second quarter to 5.7 per cent in the third quarter. For comparison, the savings rate in the third quarter of 2019 was 2.5 per cent.
The federal agency notes saving rates tend to be higher for higher income earners.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 29, 2022.
MORE Business News
YOUR FINANCES
Gap year popularity rises with students, COVID-19 lockdowns and costs factors
With the 2023 post-secondary education application deadlines approaching, many students across Canada are looking for alternatives to university and college, leaving parents anxious taking a ‘gap year’ could mean they never return to school.
opinion | 6 tips to achieve financial independence in Canada
Wouldn't it be nice to never have to work again? While this may sound like a dream to many, it is entirely possible. CTVNews.ca personal finance contributor Christopher Liew shares a handful of helpful tips on how to potentially achieve financial independence.
Some recent homebuyers will find rate hikes painful as mortgages go up: BoC
Recent homebuyers with variable-rate mortgages will find the adjustment to higher interest rates more painful, said Bank of Canada senior deputy governor Carolyn Rogers.
Tips for a first-time car buyer with a stretched budget
Buying your first car can be as exciting as it is daunting. Whether you’re buying a car off the lot from a dealership or purchasing a car in a private sale, contributor Christopher Liew shares in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca a few basic tips that you should always keep in mind.
'Last year's storm was just the beginning': Food banks have record-breaking visits in 2022
In March 2022 alone, food banks across Canada had 1.5 million visits, a 15 per cent increase from the year prior and the highest recorded usage on record.
opinion | Should you cancel an old credit card that you don't use anymore?
Many Canadians have one or two old credit cards that they no longer use. Before you jump to close your old, unused credit card, CTVNews.ca contributor Christopher Liew outlines some of the pros and cons of closing a credit card account, so you can make the most informed decision.
A quarter of Canadians have stockpiled food in the last month as grocery prices climb: Nanos survey
Canadians are buying less expensive food, stockpiling food and even eating less to cope with food prices as inflation soars, according to a new survey.
What do senior citizens need to do to age in place?
Most Canadian seniors would prefer to stay in their homes for as long as possible, what is referred to as aging in place, rather than in an assisted living facility, according to recent studies that have come out this year. Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew shares some practical tips on how to age in place, so you can continue living life on your terms.