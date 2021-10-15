Drake invests in Toronto pot company Bullrider, becomes partner and strategic adviser
Drake has invested in a Toronto cannabis company months after his partnership ended with Canopy Growth Corp.
Bullrider announced the rapper's involvement in the pot company today, but did not share the size of his investment.
Bullrider says Drake will also take on a partner and strategic adviser role and help develop the company's strategy for the North American market.
Drake had been dabbling in the Canadian cannabis market with his More Life Growth Company, which partnered with pot giant Canopy Growth in 2019, before the two parted ways in June.
Drake collaborator and producer Noah “40” Shebib co-owns Bullrider, whose products he credits with helping him manage multiple sclerosis.
The company is working on opening a farmgate cannabis store in Brampton, Ont. this month.
“I've always viewed 40 as the expert when it comes to cannabis so I'm very excited to invest, partner and contribute to setting a new standard for a premium cannabis experience,” Drake said in a statement.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 15, 2021.
MORE Business News
BNN Bloomberg RADIO
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
U.S. land borders to reopen to vaccinated travellers Nov. 8
A White House official says the U.S. will announce today that it will reopen its land borders to vaccinated non-essential visitors on Nov. 8. The official, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss a policy not yet made public, says travellers will need to show proof of vaccination to Customs and Border Protection officials upon request.
U.K. lawmaker stabbed to death while meeting with constituents
A member of Parliament was stabbed to death Friday during a meeting with constituents at a church in England, an attack that united Britain's fractious politicians in shock and sorrow. A 25-year-old man was arrested at the scene.
WATCH LIVE | Ford announces new details about Ontario's vaccine certificate program
Doug Ford made an announcement this morning regarding the provincial vaccine verification program.
William Shatner says Prince William is 'missing the point' of space tourism
William Shatner said said Prince William has 'got the wrong idea' by saying that solving problems on Earth should be prioritized over tourist trips to space.
U.S. land border reopening to Canadians Nov. 8: What you need to know
Starting Nov. 8, the United States will be opening its land and sea border to non-essential fully vaccinated Canadian travellers for the first time since March 2020. Here's what we know so far.
Hundreds of samples from Ontario grocery stores examined for coronavirus; all test negative
A new study tested more than 900 samples from high-touch surfaces in Ontario grocery stores for SARS-CoV-2 and found zero positive results, suggesting the risk of exposure to the virus in grocery stores is low.
Study suggests correlation between COVID-19 rates and greenspace inequity
A new study out of the U.S. suggests a correlation between minimal greenspace in lower income neighbourhoods and higher rates of COVID-19.
Gay, bisexual men advocating for sexual health with off-label medications to prevent STIs
In an example of a growing trend of using off-label medications to protect their sexual health, some gay and bisexual men in Canada claim that taking a meningitis vaccine can prevent gonorrhea, but doctors caution the research is still in its infancy.
Nikolas Cruz to plead guilty to Parkland school massacre, attorney says
The gunman who killed 14 students and three staff members at a Parkland, Florida, high school will plead guilty to their murders, his attorneys said Friday, bringing some closure to a South Florida community more than three years after an attack that sparked a nationwide movement for gun control.
Canada
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Ford announces new details about Ontario's vaccine certificate program
Doug Ford made an announcement this morning regarding the provincial vaccine verification program.
-
How to use Ontario's new vaccine verification app and QR codes
The Ontario government has launched its COVID-19 vaccine verification app and QR code system. While the app is now available for download now, some Ontario residents will not be able to download the QR codes until later this weekend.
-
Mini electronic lighters recalled due to potential fire, burn hazard
Health Canada has issued a recall for X-Lite Mini Electronic Lighters over concerns they pose a risk for fire and burn hazards.
-
Forged Ontario vaccine documents prompt Quebec to adapt passport verification process
Quebec’s ministry of health will make changes to its verification process for the COVID-19 passport after possibly hundreds of people were able to quite easily get their hands on faked passports online, CTV News has learned.
-
Quebec girl, 13, dies after falling into pit and getting trapped under front-end loader
A 13-year-old girl in Saint-Armand, Que., has died after she fell inside a pit while operating a front-loader, CTV News has learned.
-
Nunavut declares emergency in Iqaluit, city receives first shipment of potable water
A state of emergency has been declared in Iqaluit after the city’s water was deemed undrinkable and potentially tainted with petroleum.
World
-
Russia says it pushed U.S. destroyer from area near its waters
Russia's Defence Ministry said a Russian warship on Friday prevented a U.S. Navy destroyer from what it described as an attempt to intrude into Russia's territorial waters in the Sea of Japan.
-
Andrew McCabe, fired by Trump hours before retirement, gets pension back
Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, who had been fired hours before his retirement as then-U.S. President Donald Trump's political furor toward him grew, has settled a lawsuit with the Justice Department, allowing him to officially retire and to recoup hundreds of thousands of dollars in legal fees and his pension.
-
Nikolas Cruz to plead guilty to Parkland school massacre, attorney says
The gunman who killed 14 students and three staff members at a Parkland, Florida, high school will plead guilty to their murders, his attorneys said Friday, bringing some closure to a South Florida community more than three years after an attack that sparked a nationwide movement for gun control.
-
ASEAN to exclude Myanmar's leader from summit in key rebuke
Southeast Asia's foreign ministers decided at an emergency meeting Friday not to invite Myanmar's military leader to an annual summit for refusing to let an envoy meet ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi, a senior regional diplomat said.
-
U.K. lawmaker stabbed to death while meeting with constituents
A member of Parliament was stabbed to death Friday during a meeting with constituents at a church in England, an attack that united Britain's fractious politicians in shock and sorrow. A 25-year-old man was arrested at the scene.
-
Norway town absorbs horror of local's bow-and-arrow attack
Residents of a Norwegian town with a proud legacy of producing coins, weapons and silver grappled Friday with the horrible knowledge that someone living in their community used a bow and arrow to attack people doing their grocery shopping or other evening activities -- and succeeded in killing five of them.
Politics
-
Trudeau to unveil new cabinet Oct. 26, Parliament to return Nov. 22
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will unveil on Oct. 26 the roster of cabinet ministers who will shepherd his government into a third mandate focused on finishing the fight against COVID-19 and rebuilding the pandemic-ravaged economy.
-
'I have not done anything wrong': Top military commander says he wants his job back
Canada's top military commander Admiral Art McDonald wants his job back, saying that he has 'been exonerated,' and remains a 'champion of culture change' within the Canadian Armed Forces.
-
U.S. land borders to reopen to vaccinated travellers Nov. 8
A White House official says the U.S. will announce today that it will reopen its land borders to vaccinated non-essential visitors on Nov. 8. The official, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss a policy not yet made public, says travellers will need to show proof of vaccination to Customs and Border Protection officials upon request.
Health
-
Hundreds of samples from Ontario grocery stores examined for coronavirus; all test negative
A new study tested more than 900 samples from high-touch surfaces in Ontario grocery stores for SARS-CoV-2 and found zero positive results, suggesting the risk of exposure to the virus in grocery stores is low.
-
U.K.: 43,000 may have received false negative COVID-19 results
British health officials said Friday that 43,000 people may have been wrongly told they don't have the coronavirus because of problems at a private laboratory.
-
Gay, bisexual men advocating for sexual health with off-label medications to prevent STIs
In an example of a growing trend of using off-label medications to protect their sexual health, some gay and bisexual men in Canada claim that taking a meningitis vaccine can prevent gonorrhea, but doctors caution the research is still in its infancy.
Sci-Tech
-
William Shatner says Prince William is 'missing the point' of space tourism
William Shatner said said Prince William has 'got the wrong idea' by saying that solving problems on Earth should be prioritized over tourist trips to space.
-
Over 1,000 cosmic explosions traced to mysterious repeating fast radio burst
An outburst of interstellar explosions has been traced back to a mysterious repeating fast radio burst in space.
-
Japanese billionaire gets ready for December space mission
A forthcoming flight to space by a Japanese billionaire will allow the public to have a closer look at life on board the orbiting outpost, the president of Space Adventures, a company that organized the flight, said Friday.
Entertainment
-
Adele makes music comeback with new single 'Easy On Me'
British songstress Adele made her highly-anticipated music comeback on Friday, releasing her first new record since her 2015 Grammy award-winning album '25.'
-
Mumbai Police warn motorists to obey traffic rules with nod to 'Squid Game'
Police in Mumbai are cautioning motorists to obey the rules of the road with a tongue-in-cheek reference to the mega-hit Netflix show 'Squid Game.'
-
Robert Durst sentenced to life for murder of best friend
New York real estate heir Robert Durst was sentenced Thursday to life in prison without a chance of parole for the murder of his best friend more than two decades ago.
Business
-
Protests greet debut of Italy's workplace COVID-19 pass rule
Protests erupted in Italy as one of the most stringent anti-coronavirus measures in Europe went into effect Friday, requiring all workers, from magistrates to maids, to show a health pass to get into their place of employment.
-
StatCan: Wholesale sales up 0.3 per cent at $70.3B in August
Statistics Canada says wholesale sales rose 0.3 per cent in August to $70.3 billion, the first increase following two months of declines.
-
S&P/TSX composite in record territory as oil tops US$82 a barrel
Stocks are climbing again on Friday, as encouraging reports on the economy and corporate profits help Wall Street firm itself following a shaky few weeks.
Lifestyle
-
Not raking your leaves can be better for your lawn: conservation group
A conservation group says that not raking your leaves can actually be better for your lawn and its ecosystem.
-
Indigenous artist Alanis Obomsawin honoured with sound and light show in Toronto
A new sound and light show projected onto the Royal Ontario Museum in Toronto pays tribute to Alanis Obomsawin, an Indigenous artist who has advocated for social justice over her decades-long career.
-
U.K. bakery banned from using sprinkles that are legal in the U.S.
The owner of a bakery in northern England has been left with a bitter taste in his mouth after authorities told him he had to stop using banned sprinkles sourced from the U.S.
Sports
-
Canada says spitting incident triggered bad blood in World Cup win over Panama
The melee after the final whistle of Canada's 4-1 win over Panama on Wednesday was apparently triggered by a spitting incident.
-
Kenyan world record holder Agnes Tirop found dead following alleged stabbing
Kenyan long-distance runner Agnes Tirop, who represented her country at the recent Tokyo Olympics, has died aged 25, Athletics Kenya (AK) announced in a statement Wednesday.
-
Oatmeal, protein and rest are key for Canadian 80-and-over Boston Marathon champion
A final dash gave 82-year-old Keijo Taivassalo a time of four hours 10 minutes 23 seconds, well over half an hour ahead of his nearest 80-and-over competitor.
Autos
-
Chinese GP set to be absent from F1 calendar for third year
Formula One will publish a record 23-race 2022 calendar on Friday but the Chinese Grand Prix in Shanghai is set to be absent for the third year in a row.
-
Road sign doesn't point to deadly 'Squid Game,' U.K. police say
A police force in the United Kingdom is reassuring drivers that a new road sign displaying symbols similar to that of the Netflix's sensation 'Squid Game' will not take drivers to a real-life version of the show.
-
U.S. regulators seek answers from Tesla over lack of recall
U.S. safety investigators want to know why Tesla didn't file recall documents when it updated Autopilot software to better identify parked emergency vehicles, escalating a simmering clash between the automaker and regulators.