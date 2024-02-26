CTV’s Question Period: Our Sunday Strategy Session panellists

CTV’s Question Period with Vassy Kapelos airs Sundays at 11 a.m. ET on CTV, CTV News Channel, CTV.ca, CTVNews.ca, and the CTV and CTV News apps. Keep scrolling to learn more about regular political panellists.

The Sunday Strategy Session

Scott Reid

Scott Reid is a founder of the firm Feschuk.Reid which offers strategic communications and issues management counsel. He was a senior advisor to former Prime Minister Paul Martin and has helped support a number of political leaders, CEOs and senior executives. Scott serves as an analyst for Bell Media, appearing regularly on CTV’s Question Period, The Vassy Kapelos Show, Newstalk 1010 and CTV News Channel as well as on the popular Curse of Politics podcast. In 2022, Scott was named one of Canada’s 50 most influential Canadians by Maclean’s Magazine. He is a Fellow at the Clayton Riddell School of Political Management at Carleton University and is an Adjunct Professor at Queen’s University’s School of Political Studies.

Kory Teneycke

With two decades in public affairs, Kory has served as the communications director to former Prime Minister Stephen Harper and was formerly the executive director of the Renewable Fuels Association. Kory was the manager of the 2018 and 2022 campaign that saw Doug Ford become Premier of Ontario and is the leading force behind the Premier winning a second term. He is now co-founder and CEO of Rubicon Strategy, a government relations and public affairs consulting firm.

Kathleen Monk

Kathleen Monk is a seasoned strategist and veteran of numerous federal and provincial political campaigns. She served as director of communications to the late Jack Layton, serving as spokesperson and war-room director for the historic 2011 federal campaign. An award-winning communicator, Kathleen has directed campaigns recognized internationally for their advertising and media relations. Now President of Monk + Associates, Kathleen works with business and civic leaders to build strategies to secure public affairs victories. Before entering her career in politics, Kathleen worked in newsrooms in Toronto, Ottawa, and Washington, D.C.