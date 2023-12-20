Controversial social media site Parler to return in 2024
The controversial social media platform Parler says it’s planning a comeback after shuttering in April following a string of controversies related to hate speech rules and illicit content.
Parler is relaunching in the first quarter of 2024 to “return to its roots as a robust marketplace of ideas,” according to a company statement, emerging just as the 2024 presidential race amps up.
Launched in 2018 and popular with conservative audiences in its prime, Parler also found a fan base among users frustrated by speech rules on more mainstream platforms like Twitter. In that era, Twitter had removed numerous user accounts for violating its policies on speech, banning far-right figures such as Andrew Tate, Alex Jones and even President Donald Trump.
Amid some normal social media discussions and behaviour, the site also became an arena for forms of hate speech and misinformation, including election denial claims.
Accounts with swastikas as their profile pictures and racist posts were common, and members of the Proud Boys, adherents of conspiracy theory QAnon, anti-government extremists and white supremacists all openly promoted their views on Parler, according to a 2020 ADL report.
The platform was only shunned by major app stores after rioters used it as a platform to plan the Jan. 6th Capitol attacks. “We prefer not to continue to be associated with the events of January 6th,” company spokeswoman Elise Pierotti said in a statement to CNN.
At the time, Parler lacked key content moderation systems including ways for users to report objectionable content and the ability to remove users who violated the app’s terms of service, Google said last year.
Both Apple and Google kicked Parler off their stores, while Amazon moved to remove the site from its web hosting service.
Apple and Google both eventually allowed the company back into their stores, with Apple in April 2021 reinstating it and Google in September 2022. Both companies cited improvements to content moderation methods.
Parler’s user base had plummeted, however.
Comscore data analyzed by The Righting shows Parler attracted just 137,000 unique visitors in August 2022, a dramatic plunge from the 12.3 million it had in January 2021 surrounding the Capitol attack.
“No one goes there for a dialogue on conservative ideas,” CNN national security analyst Juliette Kayyem pointed out on-air in October 2022. “They go there to find equally-minded hate.”
Controversy also surrounded Parler in October 2022 when Kanye West announced he would be purchasing the site after antisemitic comments got the rapper’s Twitter account temporary locked, though the deal quickly fell through.
Parler now also faces a few competitors. In November of 2022, Elon Musk acquired Twitter and has since renamed it as X, letting several far-right figures back on the platform such as Alex Jones and Andrew Tate. Trump started his own social media platform called Truth Social in 2022.
Other platforms such as Mastodon, Spill and Bluesky launched in recent years, aiming to draw some of the journalists, moderates and progressive users that grew less comfortable on X. And Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta launched Threads in 2023, aiming to compete with X and all the other players.
Digital media firm Starboard then acquired the platform in April and closed it down for a “strategic assessment.” Parler was recently acquired by Texas-based PDS Partners, the firm leading its rebirth. The original founders chose the name “Parler,” a French word that means “to speak.”
“Our primary goal with this relaunch is to return Parler to its original vision—a marketplace of ideas open to everyone,” Pierotti said.
CNN’s Kaya Yurieff, Donie O’Sullivan, Brian Fung and Oliver Darcy contributed to this report.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
MORE Business News
YOUR FINANCES
opinion The worst retirement planning mistakes you should avoid, according to an expert
In his personal finance column for CTVNews.ca, Christopher Liew highlights some of the worst -- and most common -- retirement planning mistakes to avoid, so that your retirement is as financially secure and comfortable as possible (Getty Images)
Beware costs and logistics of at-home chargers before buying an electric car
It's a simple yet important routine for so many Canadians - plugging in their cellphones and smartwatches before bed to ensure they're fully charged in the morning. Increasingly, there's another item to add to the list: the car.
Statistics Canada says household debt-to-income ratio lower in Q3, service costs up
Statistics Canada says the amount Canadians owe relative to their income edged lower in the third quarter, but the cost of servicing that debt relative to income climbed higher.
Retailers facing pricing pressure may have to pass increases to shoppers: Dollarama
If domestic manufacturers and suppliers keep pushing their prices up on food and several household goods, Dollarama Inc.'s chief executive says retailers will have no choice but to pass the increases on to customers.
Here's how much more your Christmas dinner will cost this year
Celebrating with your family this December could come with increased expenses as data shows many traditional holiday foods are going up in price.
Grocer profits set to exceed record in 2023, expert says, ahead of committee meeting
Profits in the Canadian grocery sector will likely exceed $6 billion in 2023, setting a new record as they rise eight per cent from last year, according to the Centre for Future Work. New research by the progressive research institute found that food retailers are now earning more than twice as much profit as they did pre-pandemic.
Canadians increasingly turning to charities to meet essential needs, but cost of living also hitting donations
Every Giving Tuesday, many Canadians generously dig into their wallets to donate to charities, but as the cost of living climbs, research suggests many Canadians are also in need of help.
Here's how much more it's expected to cost to feed a family of 4 in Canada next year
A new report by more than 30 researchers is estimating how much food will cost in 2024 and how much money it will take to feed families.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Beware costs and logistics of at-home chargers before buying an electric car
It's a simple yet important routine for so many Canadians - plugging in their cellphones and smartwatches before bed to ensure they're fully charged in the morning. Increasingly, there's another item to add to the list: the car.
opinion The worst retirement planning mistakes you should avoid, according to an expert
In his personal finance column for CTVNews.ca, Christopher Liew highlights some of the worst -- and most common -- retirement planning mistakes to avoid, so that your retirement is as financially secure and comfortable as possible (Getty Images)
Two arrested in connection to P.E.I. youth disappearance, human remains found
Prince Edward Island RCMP says two youth were arrested Tuesday evening in connection to the disappearance of a 17-year-old. Hours later, police say human remains were located on Sorrie Road in Milltown Cross.
AI image-generators were trained on suspected explicit photos of children, study claims
Hidden inside the foundation of popular artificial intelligence image-generators are thousands of images of child sexual abuse, according to a new report that urges companies to take action to address a harmful flaw in the technology they built.
NEW The year in review: Influential people who died in 2023
The world said goodbye to many influential people this year. Here's a look at who died in 2023.
Top Hamas leader arrives in Cairo for talks on war
Hamas' top leader travelled to Cairo on Wednesday for talks on the war in Gaza, part of a flurry of diplomacy aimed at securing another ceasefire and hostage swap at a moment when the militant group is putting up stiff resistance to Israel's offensive.
Cracking the code: messages found in silk dress decoded by Manitoba researcher
Coded messages found in the folds of a Victorian-era dress were finally cracked by a University of Manitoba researcher almost a decade after they were discovered.
She bought a colourful vase at Goodwill for US$3.99. The rare piece sold at auction for US$107,000
Jessica Vincent had just started surveying the shelves of a Virginia thrift store when a vase caught her eye. The piece looked old amongst the clutter of measuring cups, candles and other tchotchkes. After adjusting her eyes, Vincent made out the words 'Murano' and 'Italia'.
Takeaways from Colorado's historic ruling that Trump is ineligible for office
The Colorado Supreme Court made history Tuesday with an unprecedented ruling that former President Donald Trump is constitutionally ineligible to run in 2024, but Trump has mastered the art of converting legal setbacks into polling bounces.
Canada
-
Two arrested in connection to P.E.I. youth disappearance, human remains found
Prince Edward Island RCMP says two youth were arrested Tuesday evening in connection to the disappearance of a 17-year-old. Hours later, police say human remains were located on Sorrie Road in Milltown Cross.
-
'We will continue to push back': Alberta to continue single-use plastics ban fight with federal government
Alberta's government will continue its court battle over regulations which lay the groundwork for a ban on single-use plastics.
-
Cracking the code: messages found in silk dress decoded by Manitoba researcher
Coded messages found in the folds of a Victorian-era dress were finally cracked by a University of Manitoba researcher almost a decade after they were discovered.
-
Newly discovered fault line running underneath the Saanich Peninsula could be catastrophic for southern Vancouver Island
To the untrained eye, it’s nothing more than a tiny bump in the trail that surrounds Elk Lake. For Theron Finley, a PhD candidate at the University of Victoria in the earthquake geology department, it’s much more.
-
Man wanted since October arrested in Hamilton
Hamilton police arrested a man who allegedly breached the conditions of his statutory release, weeks after a Canada-wide warrant was issued for his arrest.
-
$10M PacNet settlement the largest civil forfeiture in B.C. history, Farnworth says
The B.C. government announced the largest civil forfeiture in the province's history Tuesday, but the company involved maintains it did nothing wrong, and only settled the case to spare its "innocent employees" and their families from the stress of a trial.
World
-
Brazilian 'geese agents' honk in case of prison break
Waddling around the perimeter of a prison in Brazil's southern state of Santa Catarina, geese have edged out their canine predecessors on patrols to make sure inmates do not escape.
-
NEW
NEW The year in review: Influential people who died in 2023
The world said goodbye to many influential people this year. Here's a look at who died in 2023.
-
French parliament approves divisive immigration bill, prompting heated debate
The French parliament approved a divisive immigration bill intended to strengthen France's ability to deport foreigners considered undesirable, prompting a heated debate after the far-right decided to back the measure.
-
China's earthquake survivors endure frigid temperatures and mourn the dead
Surrounded by destruction, survivors of an earthquake mourned the dead and endured a frigid cold in temporary shelters Wednesday, unsure how to rebuild their lives in the remote mountains of northwest China.
-
News helicopter crashes in New Jersey forest, killing pilot and photographer, TV station says
A news helicopter has crashed in a forest in New Jersey, killing both the pilot and photographer on board, the television station said.
-
The U.S. has released an ally of Venezuela's president in a swap for jailed Americans: AP
The Biden administration has released a close ally of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in a swap for jailed Americans, The Associated Press has learned.
Politics
-
Pharmacare not the top health priority for most Canadians: survey
As Liberals and New Democrats negotiate what a future national drug plan should look like, a new survey suggests pharmacare is not at the top of the priority list for most Canadians.
-
'He changed the political conversation': Pierre Poilievre voted CP's Newsmaker of the Year
An anxious electorate, a new look and a bite out of Liberal polling numbers have all boosted the profile of Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, who was picked by editors across the country as The Canadian Press 2023 Newsmaker of the Year.
-
Gas-powered cars and trucks to be phased out by 2035: federal government
The federal government says its new EV plan lays the groundwork to reach 100 per cent zero-emissions vehicle sales by 2035. New regulations being published this week by Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault will effectively end the sale of new passenger vehicles powered only by gasoline or diesel.
Health
-
WHO classifies JN.1 as COVID-19 'variant of interest'
The World Health Organization on Tuesday classified the JN.1 coronavirus strain as a "variant of interest" but said it did not pose much threat to public health.
-
Here's what you need to know about the deadly salmonella outbreak in the U.S. and Canada tied to cantaloupes
Hundreds of people in the U.S. and Canada have been sickened and at least 10 people have died in a growing outbreak of salmonella poisoning linked to contaminated whole and pre-cut cantaloupe. Here's what we know about this outbreak.
-
Critics caution against plan to expand medical assistance in dying to those with mental illness
Hope is what kept Laurel Walker alive as thoughts of suicide overwhelmed her, and that is exactly what she says would be stripped from people battling the same darkness if Canada forges ahead with plans to expand medical assistance in dying to those with a mental disorder.
Sci-Tech
-
AI image-generators were trained on suspected explicit photos of children, study claims
Hidden inside the foundation of popular artificial intelligence image-generators are thousands of images of child sexual abuse, according to a new report that urges companies to take action to address a harmful flaw in the technology they built.
-
AI cannot be patent 'inventor', U.K. Supreme Court rules in landmark case
A U.S. computer scientist on Wednesday lost his bid to register patents over inventions created by his artificial intelligence system in a landmark case in Britain about whether AI can own patent rights.
-
Drought-prone California OKs new rules for turning wastewater directly into drinking water
California regulators on Tuesday approved new rules to let water agencies recycle wastewater and put it right back into the pipes that carry drinking water to homes, schools and businesses.
Entertainment
-
Guess Who members seek to dismiss lawsuit from Cummings and Bachman
A lawsuit filed by Randy Bachman and Burton Cummings against two of their former bandmates in the Guess Who is being called "a complete farce" by the musicians who are seeking to see it dismissed.
-
Ex-gang leader seeking release from Las Vegas jail ahead of trial in 1996 killing of Tupac Shakur
A former Los Angeles-area gang leader charged with murder in the killing of hip-hop music icon Tupac Shakur in Las Vegas is deriding the case against him as the product of speculation and second-hand testimony as he asks a judge to put him on house arrest ahead of his trial.
-
Italian influencer Chiara Ferragni fined 1 million euros for charity miscommunication
Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni in a speech over the weekend criticized Ferragni without naming her, citing influencers who promote 'expensive panettone making believe that they are for charity, when the price only pays for millionaire’s fees.'