Competition Bureau seeks input on RBC's proposed takeover of HSBC Bank Canada

Composite image of Royal Bank of Canada Wealth Management (RBC) signage being pictured in Ottawa on Wednesday Sept. 7, 2022 (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick) and an HSBC sign being pictured in Ottawa on Wednesday Sept. 7, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick Composite image of Royal Bank of Canada Wealth Management (RBC) signage being pictured in Ottawa on Wednesday Sept. 7, 2022 (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick) and an HSBC sign being pictured in Ottawa on Wednesday Sept. 7, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

MORE Business News

YOUR FINANCES

opinion

opinion | What happens if you mistakenly get a larger tax refund?

Was your 2022 tax refund larger than you expected it to be? For many, this likely comes as a pleasant surprise. However, overpayments are likely the result of a mistake on your part or the Canada Revenue Agency. If you don’t amend your returns and the overpayment isn’t returned, you could end up in hot water.