Canadian National Railway Co. has confirmed that it is cutting jobs as freight volumes and revenue continue to fall amid a weakening North American economy.

The company said in a statement that it will be “adjusting its resources to demand,” which means it will be placing some workers on leave and “reducing both management and union job numbers.”

The process of reducing staff has already started, the company said.

“CN would like to express gratitude to the employees who will be leaving the company and thank them for their service,” the statement issued Friday afternoon reads.

This comes after the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference said last month that its 3,000 members voted almost unanimously to go to a strike, which could start on Nov. 19.

The workers have been without a contract since July 23.

CN employs around 24,000 people across a rail network that spans Canada and parts of the United States.

In September, Canadian National Railway Co.’s chief financial officer said that the company’s freight volumes and revenue had been hurt by the global economy slipping, as well as the U.S.-China trade war.