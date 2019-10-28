Some 3,000 CN Rail unionized workers threaten national strike on Nov. 19
MONTREAL - Canadian National Railways conductors, trainpersons and yardpersons have threatened to launch a strike in three weeks after six months of negotiations.
The Teamsters Canada Rail Conference disclosed Monday that its 3,000 members voted 99.2 per cent last month in favour of a strike.
A strike could begin at 12:01 a.m. on Nov. 19, after the union provides at least 72 hours' notice.
The union is trying to put pressure on the Montreal-based railway ahead of a resumption of negotiations with the help of federal mediators on Nov. 12.
The workers, who are mostly located in major urban centres across Canada, have been without a contract since July 23.
CN Rail lowered its forecasts last week by pointing to a deterioration in North American rail demand and a further slowdown in the economy
