TORONTO -- Cineplex Inc. says it has temporarily cut salaries for remaining employees and executives after laying off part-time workers with last week's closure of its movie theatres and other entertainment venues.

Spokeswoman Sarah Van Lange confirmed today that it reduced base salaries for full-time staff corresponding to their level, and its senior executive team is taking an 80 per cent reduction.

The Toronto-based company closed its 165 movie theatres, The Rec Room locations and Playdium as of March 16 until April 2 on the guidance of health and government officials around the COVID-19 pandemic.

She says in a statement that the closures led the company to issue temporary layoffs to its part-time staff last week, effective last week.

She declined to answer how many part-time staff were laid off, but said it impacted thousands of roles.

The company had about 11,180 part-time employees in the U.S. and Canada as of Dec. 31, 2018, according to its latest annual information form.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 23, 2020.