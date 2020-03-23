TORONTO -- Ryan Reynolds, Michael Buble, and Seth Rogen were among a number of celebrities who told Canadians to "stay home" and keep everyone safe, after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau kicked off a Twitter chain plea Monday evening, enlisting Reynolds' and Buble's help to spread the word about the seriousness of the pandemic accelerating around the world.

Trudeau made his plea in a video message, telling the public now was not the time to be hanging out in parks with friends and hosting dinner parties. He tagged Buble and Reynolds, who both quickly responded.

"Everyone needs to step up to fight against this virus, to keep our loved ones safe, to keep vulnerable people safe, and to protect the health care workers who are working so hard to keep us all safe," Trudeau said.

I know how lucky I am to have the ability to stay home and that it’s not as simple for everyone, but together we can #PlankTheCurve. Please, if you can, if at all possible, stay home. It will save lives. I nominate @jannarden @justinbieber and @cmcdavid97

#StayHomeSaveLives https://t.co/Ldj6arUFih — Michael Bublé (@MichaelBuble) March 24, 2020

In a similarly messaged video, Reynolds thanked Trudeau and said everyone needed to work together to “flatten the curve”.

Canada has identified more than 2,000 cases of COVID-19, and recorded 24 deaths so far, prompting the federal government to essentially close its borders, school closures across the country and provinces to enact emergency measures.

Reynolds told his fans to stay home, practice physical distancing and to wash their hands.

"In times of crisis, I think we all know that it's the celebrities that we count on most. They’re the ones that are going to get us through this - right after healthcare workers, of course, first responders, people who work in essential services," he said in his signature self-deprecating humour, adding mannequins, childhood imaginary friends and "400 other types of people" who were more important than celebrities.

Reynolds then asked Barenaked Ladies’ Steven Page, Rogan and RCMP constable Terry Reynolds to also spread the word.

"If you can’t stay home, then it means you are one of the amazing first responders, one of the medical professionals, one of the grocery store workers, drugstore workers, or food delivery people, and I thank you for that amazing work you’re doing," Page said to his viewers on Twitter.

"But the rest of us, please stay home. Or if you’re Ryan Reynolds, please stay in a palatial looking barn-like structure."

Four-time Olympic hockey gold medalist Hayley Wickenheiser, who is in her final year of medical school also joined the call, telling Canadians to stay home.

"Now, you definitely don’t want to be seeing me in the hospital, so practice social distancing and stay the *cough* home," she said in a short clip.