TORONTO -- With health officials stressing physical distancing and self-isolation tactics more and more due to COVID-19, Canada Post has announced that it will be reducing hours of service and no longer allowing people to sign for packages at their front doors.

In a press release put out Monday, the postal service said that they would be making changes to ensure the safety of their employees and customers.

“To eliminate customer interactions at the door, reduce post office customer traffic and support social & physical distancing, we have implemented a Knock, Drop and Go approach,” the press release reads.

“Delivery employees will knock or ring, choose the safest location available to leave the item and then depart for the next address.”

They are asking Canadians to refrain from venturing outside to greet the postal workers if they spot them dropping off mail.

If a parcel requires proof of age, an additional customs payment, or ID verification, it will be sent directly to the post office for pickup, and a delivery notice card will be mailed to the recipient.

They added that they would also be suspending the normal 15-day hold period for a package left at the post office. Packages that are not picked up at the post office within 15 days after arrival will not be returned to the sender, as they normally are. They will instead be held at the post office with no time restrictions on when they need to be picked up.

Canada Post-operated post offices will offer priority service for an hour at the start of each day for elderly and immunocompromised customers at a higher risk for the virus, following the example of many grocery stores.

Hours of service will also be reduced at Canada Post-operated offices. They will be opening one hour later and closing one hour earlier.

“We are working to keep our post offices open, but some may close due to building closures beyond our control and some smaller locations may close due to personnel reasons,” the press release reads. “In these cases, we will direct customers to the nearest operating post office.”

At post offices themselves, customers are asked to maintain a two-metre distance between themselves and other customers and staff, wherever possible.

According to the press release, the postal service is working on floor decals to indicate how spaced out lines should be, as well as clear plastic barriers to limit risk for staff and customers interacting at the counters.

Cash will still be accepted, but debit or credit cards with a tap function for payment is preferred.

The postal service is also suspending any guarantees regarding when a package or piece of mail will arrive.

As postal workers are among the essential workers who are unable to work from home during the pandemic, the Canada Post release emphasized that these workers still appreciate social interaction and support from the public — albeit from a distance.

“A simple smile and wave through the window to your delivery agent, a supportive thumbs-up to the driver of the Canada Post truck as they go by or patience and a thank you to the person working at the post office all go a very long way these days,” the release reads.