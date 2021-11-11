Chinese shoppers spend US$139 billion during Singles' Day fest

People wearing face masks walk past an advertisement for a Singles' Day shopping promotion from online shopping platform Tmall, owned by Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba, in a subway station in Beijing, Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein) People wearing face masks walk past an advertisement for a Singles' Day shopping promotion from online shopping platform Tmall, owned by Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba, in a subway station in Beijing, Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

MORE Business News