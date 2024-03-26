Business

    • CFIB says 200,000 small businesses took new loans to meet CEBA repayment deadline

    People shop in the Glebe community of Ottawa on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick People shop in the Glebe community of Ottawa on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
    Share

    Roughly 200,000 small businesses took on new debt to refinance their Canada Emergency Business Account loans to access the forgivable portion of the loan, says the Canadian Federation of Independent Business.

    CFIB president Dan Kelly says many businesses that had to borrow to repay their CEBA loans are facing high interest rates and will be challenged to meet their payment obligations.

    More than 50,000 small businesses are also pursuing a special extension to Thursday as they are in the process of refinancing.

    The federal government provided interest-free loans to small businesses to help recover from losses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

    Businesses that met the Jan. 18 repayment deadline could access 25 per cent forgiveness of their loans.

    Corinne Pohlmann of CFIB says Ottawa should do more to help businesses deal with the high cost of operations and provide concrete financial relief measures in the upcoming federal budget.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 26, 2024.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    opinion

    opinion Tom Mulcair: Just give it time, and Poilievre's stances can turn on a dime

    Pierre Poilievre has discovered the charm of saying one thing and its opposite in successive interviews, says former NDP leader Tom Mulcair in his column for CTVNews.ca, adding that it's a technique that could start to raise questions in the minds of the voting public about what the Conservative leader actually stands for.

    opinion

    opinion Will Trump's campaign of darkness and disarray succeed?

    Despite the polls showing a neck-and-neck race for control of the White House, political analyst Eric Ham says it's becoming abundantly clear that Donald Trump's only pathway back to the presidency is by making the race ugly. Very ugly.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News