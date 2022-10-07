Canada to allow international students to work more hours due to labour shortage
Canada will temporarily allow international students to work more than 20 hours a week, in a bid to address ongoing labour shortages.
Speaking at a coffee shop in Ottawa Friday morning, Immigration Minister Sean Fraser said the changes will start on Nov. 15 and be in effect until the end of 2023.
"This change is going to help sustain Canada's post-pandemic growth," Fraser said. "It's also going to give many post-secondary students a greater opportunity to support themselves."
The labour market remains exceptionally tight, with nearly one million job vacancies reported in the second quarter of 2022.
The Canadian Alliance of Student Associations welcomed the announcement, saying it was a step toward improving international students' educational experience.
"Allowing international students to work more off-campus hours will help students afford their education and increase educational experiences," said Christian Fotang, the alliance's chair.
"This is not only a win for international students, but also for Canada."
Fraser also announced a pilot program to help automate the application process for students to extend their study permits.
That will allow for some applications to be automatically approved, but the new process will not automatically reject claims.
Fraser said the pilot is aimed at reducing immigration backlogs and freeing up officers to work on more complex applications.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 7, 2022.
MORE Business News
YOUR FINANCES
Higher interest rates needed, signs of economic slowdown not enough, says Macklem
Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem says more interest rate hikes are necessary to bring inflation down, despite some early signs of a slowing economy.
How are you cutting costs amid inflation? We want to hear from you
CTVNews.ca wants to hear from Canadians who are taking steps to mitigate rising prices amid a higher inflation rate.
opinion | Why are apartment rental rates going up in Canada?
If you live in an apartment, then you've more than likely felt the effects of the dramatically increased rental rates in Canada. Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explores some of the key factors contributing to the increased rental prices in Canada, along with some of the things that Canadians are doing to cope with the current market.
A quarter of Canadians are looking to cash out their investments, survey finds
About a quarter of Canadians are losing confidence in the stock market and are now looking to cash out their investments, a new survey has found.
Canada headed for 'severe' and 'inevitable' recession in 2023: economist
Canada is headed for a 'severe' and 'almost inevitable' recession in early 2023, according to the head of economics at Macquarie Group, which states Canada will face an approximately three per cent contraction in gross domestic product and a five per cent rise in its unemployment rate during the predicted recession.
FinTok: How TikTok is changing financial literacy in Canada
Financial TikTok – or FinTok – has become one of the most popular trends on the platform, and is emerging as a go-to resource for Gen Z and millennial audiences looking to learn how to invest, budget or even spend more wisely.
Salary transparency is on the rise. Here's how to navigate the topic
As the cost of living continues to rise and pay gaps persist, there is a growing desire for more open discussions around earnings, something experts argue could help ensure everyone is being compensated fairly.
Discussing inheritances with loved ones now more important than ever: experts
When it comes to uncomfortable conversations, matters of inheritance may be near the top of the list. But as the cost of living rises and the generational wage gap grows wider, experts say it is now more important than ever to open up that dialogue.