British pound hits a 37-year low as U.K. economy skids
The British pound slumped to a 37-year low on Friday after new data showed that shoppers are pulling back spending as inflation squeezes household budgets, underscoring fears that the economy may already be shrinking.
The currency fell below US$1.14, it lowest since 1985, after the Office for National Statistics said that retail sales in August dropped 1.6% month-over-month, the biggest decline since December 2021 and significantly worse than economists had expected.
"I think the U.K. is in recession already," said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK.
The pound has been hammered by a string of weak economic data, but also the steep ascent of the U.S. dollar, a safe haven investment that sees inflows in times of uncertainty. The greenback is now near its strongest level in about two decades against a basket of top currencies, bolstered by expectations of another big rate hike by the Federal Reserve next week.
But the economic outlook in the United Kingdom means the pound is suffering more than most. It's lost more than 15% of its value against the dollar this year, compared to a 12% decline in the euro.
A plan by Prime Minister Liz Truss to subsidize energy bills for households and businesses could ease the pain this winter, but may not be enough to restore growth. The Bank of England has forecast a lingering recession.
Investors have also been unsettled by indications that the government will pay for its energy program, which could cost as much as £150 billion (US$171 billion), by sharply increasing the U.K. national debt. Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng is expected to deliver more details next Friday.
The U.K. generally imports more than it exports. That means a weaker pound pushes up the cost of fuel, food and other goods, making it even harder for the Bank of England to get prices under control.
The central bank, which is due to make its latest policy announcement on Thursday, has been aggressively hiking interest rates in a determined bid to bring down inflation, which stood at 9.9% in August.
It now faces a huge dilemma: Another big increase in borrowing costs could weigh on the economy even more. Not keeping pace with the Fed, however, could push the pound even lower.
Hewson said he believes the pound will now fall toward US$1.10 after breaking the US$1.14 mark.
MORE Business News
YOUR FINANCES
Canadians charging slightly less to primary credit cards than year ago: study
A new study shows Canadians are charging slightly less to their primary credit cards than they did a year ago as inflation remains high and buy now, pay later services grow more prominent.
Canadians are rethinking their financial goals post-pandemic: poll
A new study has found that the pandemic provided Canadians the opportunity to rethink their financial goals, with many moving, switching careers and planning to travel.
opinion | These are some of the best part-time jobs for university students in Canada
The average cost of tuition hit $6,693 for the 2021/2022 year, according to StatCan, and more students are scrambling for ways to afford the increased cost. Contributor Christoper Liew breaks down some of the best-paying jobs that provide an excellent opportunity for post-secondary students to earn a side income.
Statistics Canada says household debt ratio up in second quarter
Statistics Canada says the amount Canadians owe relative to their income moved higher in the second quarter as the level of debt grew faster than their earnings.
Rent-to-own: What is it and is it right for you?
Amid increasingly high mortgage and interest rates, Canadians struggling to get into the housing market are looking into rent-to-own as an alternative route to homeownership.
Canadians vulnerable to 'payment shock' as debt, interest rates climb, experts say
Canadians are increasingly vulnerable to 'payment shock' as higher household debt levels collide with oversized interest rate hikes.
How another Bank of Canada interest rate hike could impact your mortgage
Another interest rate hike from the Bank of Canada means some Canadians could be spending a lot more on their monthly mortgage bills.
Average non-mortgage debt tops $21,000, up 2.4 per cent from last year, Equifax says
Equifax Canada says total consumer debt rose to $2.32 trillion in the second quarter, up 8.2 per cent compared with the same quarter last year.