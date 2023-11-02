Bombardier revenues ramp up, even as private plane travel falls
Bombardier Inc. reported a revenue gain of 28 per cent in its latest quarter as the company pledged to meet its business jet delivery target for the year, even amid supply chain pressures and fewer private jet-setters.
The cash surge rode on a wave of plane deliveries and a swelling aftermarket -- the services range from maintenance to parts sales and repair -- and boosted the plane maker's share price.
- Top business headlines, all in one place
- The information you need to know, sent directly to you: Download the CTV News App
Its stock rose $5.09 or more than 11 per cent to close at $50.20 on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Thursday.
Bombardier delivered 31 business jets in the quarter ended Sept. 30, up six aircraft from the same period in 2022 and bringing the year's total to 82 so far.
The tally nonetheless puts a hefty burden on the plane maker as it strives to produce at least 56 more to meet its forecast of 138 planes by the end of the year.
"Everything is in place to deliver greater than 56 aircraft, with some already behind us," CEO Eric Martel told analysts on a conference call Thursday.
Martel and chief financial officer Bart Demosky reiterated that supply strains persist and stressed the need to smooth out kinks in the chain.
"The entire industry has been struggling with an exceptionally difficult supply chain," Demosky said.
Martel noted Bombardier was not exempt from the snarls, but said his team has managed to "identify problems before they escalate."
Meanwhile, use of private planes has plateaued since the pandemic highs of 2021 -- though it remains well above 2019 levels -- while mass air travel comes roaring back. Globally, business jet activity -- measured by the number of departures -- fell four per cent in the first 10 months of the year compared with the same time span in 2022, according to industry data firm Wingx Advance.
Amid that slower pace, Bombardier's third-quarter backlog dipped by US$100 million to US$14.7 billion from the year before. But its book-to-bill -- the ratio of orders received to deliveries billed, a key indicator of near-term demand -- reached 1.1.
One analyst questioned Bombardier's ever-larger delivery targets even as business jet use wanes.
"You're increasing supply while orders are declining. You can't do that forever," Noah Poponak of Goldman Sachs told Martel on the call.
"We are preserving the backlog we have," Martel replied.
Though business jet departures in North America were slightly down at 215,277 this October compared to a year ago, they still cruised to 20 per cent above pre-pandemic levels, according to Wingx.
"Business jet market conditions broadly remain healthy," said National Bank analyst Cameron Doerksen in a note to investors.
The aftermarket sales generated by that activity continue to shore up Bombardier's income statement. The segment generated US$414 million in quarterly revenue -- well over a fifth of its total -- in an 11 per cent increase from the year before.
Martel said Bombardier's Global and Challenger jets are enjoying more flight hours this year, bucking the global trend of descending private plane activity.
"The growth in flying hours, of course, brings the airplanes more often to our service centres," he said.
"The reality is also (that) our 5,000 aircraft out there are aging too," he added. "A lot of the Globals, a lot of the Challengers are coming to midlife inspection or coming to 10-year inspection, which requires quite a bit of maintenance."
Since last year, the company has also made use of an expanded network of service centres -- 10 on four continents -- where repairs can take place.
On Thursday, Bombardier said it incurred a net loss of US$37 million in the three months ended Sept. 30, down from a US$27-million profit in the same period a year earlier. The loss stems largely from capital expenditure of US$99 million -- mostly on Bombardier's assembly line for its long-range Global jets at a new manufacturing centre on the edge of Toronto's Pearson airport. Martel said he expects it to be fully operational before April.
Revenues from the Montreal-based plane maker, which reports in U.S. dollars, rose to US$1.86 billion in its third quarter from US$1.46 billion the year before.
Its adjusted net income also shot up to US$80 million or 73 cents per share in the quarter, from a loss of US$2 million or 10 cents per share last year.
The adjusted earnings handily beat analyst expectations of 46 cents per share, according to financial markets data firm Refinitiv.
Bombardier said it remains on track to meet its full-year forecast of at least US$7.6 billion and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of more than US$1.13 billion.
"The company is displaying solid momentum as it reiterates its full-year guidance," said RBC Capital Markets analyst Walter Spracklin in a note.
"Overall a solid quarter for Bombardier."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 2, 2023.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
MORE Business News
YOUR FINANCES
Here's how much it costs to raise children in Canada, according to new statistics
A new report from Statistics Canada estimates how much parents will spend on children over the course of their lifetime.
More Canadian households struggling to put food on the table due to high cost of living: report
As the cost-of-living crisis persists, two-parent households are increasingly turning to food banks across Canada to feed their families, according to a new report.
Slowdown in inflation supports interest rate pause next week, economists say
Canada's inflation rate edged down to 3.8 per cent last month as price pressures eased across the economy, setting the stage for the Bank of Canada to hold its key interest rate steady next week, economists say.
OPINION Some of the key impacts AI is having on our everyday finances
As artificial intelligence continues to evolve, its uses and applications grow even wider. Many people are already using tools like OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Google's Bard or Bing Chat to help them write emails, research new subjects and brainstorm business names.
Food Banks Canada report paints dire picture of Canada-wide affordability crisis
The data was collected from food banks across Canada, and this year's Hunger Count, as well as other studies, show more and more Canadians are 'struggling to pay for basic expenses, and that levels of food insecurity are rising dramatically.'
High stakes for homeowners facing choice between fixed- or variable-rate mortgage
Deciding between a fixed- or variable-rate mortgage has always been a challenging choice for borrowers looking to buy a home or renew a loan, but with interest rates sitting at levels not seen in decades, the stakes are especially high.
Statistics Canada says household debt ratio down in Q2 as income grew
Statistics Canada says the amount Canadians owe relative to how much they earn fell in the second quarter as disposable income comfortably outpaced the growth in debt and demand for mortgages fell.
How electric vehicle insurance compares to gasoline-powered vehicles
As Canada ushers in the era of electric vehicles, here's what costs and factors you should consider before making the switch.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Wish him all the best,' Trudeau dismisses Liberal loyalist saying party would benefit from new leader
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has dismissed a long-time Liberal and current senator's suggestion that it may be time he step down to make room for a new Liberal party leader.
'The most toxic place': Foreign-trained doctors file human rights complaint, alleging discrimination
Ten foreign-trained internal medicine specialists in Regina are claiming they were targets of 'racist, and discriminatory leadership' while working at the Regina General Hospital, and have filed a complaint with the Saskatchewan Human Rights Commission.
Canadian seniors are eligible for four key vaccines this fall, but not all are free
In most of Canada, you can feel a chill in the air. The change in season, triggering a change in health risks, has signalled the start of the cold and flu season. After three brutal winters, with respiratory illnesses dominating the headlines and filling hospitals, doctors are hopeful this one will be calmer.
Here's when Taylor Swift is coming to Vancouver and how to buy tickets
Taylor Swift has added dates to the Canadian leg of her blockbuster Eras Tour – scheduling three shows in Vancouver.
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried convicted of defrauding cryptocurrency customers
A New York jury on Thursday convicted FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried of fraud in a scheme that cheated customers and investors of at least US$10 billion.
'This is a joke,' natural resources minister says of Conservative obstruction on energy bills
Liberal ministers and an NDP MP came out swinging Thursday against the Conservatives for what they say has been 'circus act' filibustering preventing a pair of bills focused on jobs in the energy sector from coming up for study. 'This is a joke,' Energy and Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson said.
'I love the song': Canadian Beatles fans react to new track 'Now and Then'
After the release of the new Beatles song 'Now and Then,' Canadian fans say they're are taking in every beat of the band's final track, which was made possible with the help of AI.
Panama's congress backtracks to preserve controversial Canadian mining contract
An indefinite moratorium on new mining activities passed a second vote in Panama's National Assembly Thursday. One article was removed, however, that would have revoked a controversial mining contract which had sparked nationwide protests over the past two weeks.
BREAKING NEWS UPDATES Israel's troops advance; Gaza's largest hospital struggles to treat injured
Israel's ground troops were advancing toward Gaza City as diplomatic efforts intensified for at least a brief pause in the fighting in Gaza's deadliest war.
Canada
-
Minister promises changes to temporary visas, but no 'draconian measures'
Immigration Minister Marc Miller says he plans to recalibrate the number of people who come to Canada temporarily to make sure the program is sustainable, but details about what measures the government is considering remain unclear.
-
Canadian prisons 'disturbingly and unconscionably Indigenized': corrections watchdog
Zinger's latest annual report says 32 per cent of all federal inmates in Canada -- and 50 per cent of the women -- are Indigenous, compared to 25 per cent in 2013.
-
'I am sorry': Andrew Furey apologizes to Inuit in northern Labrador for harms of residential schools
Newfoundland and Labrador’s provincial government failed to protect Indigenous children from the harms of residential schools, Premier Andrew Furey said in official apologies this week to survivors in Labrador.
-
Lifetime cost of Canada's F-35 fighter jets is $73.9B: parliamentary budget officer
Canada will pay an estimated $73.9 billion to buy, fly and maintain its new fleet of F-35 fighter jets, the parliamentary budget officer said Thursday.
-
Police seize 326 cases of beer during eastern Ontario traffic stop
Ontario Provincial Police seized 326 cases of beer purchased in Quebec and intended to be served at an upcoming wedding after officers responded to a call for a rental van driving on an eastern Ontario highway with a blown tire.
-
No time behind bars for woman who faked death, abducted son and fled country
A Saskatoon woman accused of faking her own death, and the death of her son, has pleaded guilty to child abduction.
World
-
Putin revokes Russia's ratification of nuclear test ban treaty
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday signed off on a law revoking his country's ratification of the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty, a move he says is designed to bring Moscow into line with the United States.
-
The U.S. sanctions more foreign firms in a bid to choke off Russia's supplies for its war in Ukraine
The United States on Thursday imposed a new round of sanctions on 130 firms and people from Turkey, China and the United Arab Emirates in an effort to choke off Russia's access to tools and equipment that support its invasion of Ukraine.
-
UN votes overwhelmingly to condemn U.S. economic embargo on Cuba for 31st year and urge its lifting
The UN General Assembly voted overwhelmingly Thursday to condemn the American economic embargo of Cuba for a 31st year after its foreign minister urged, "Let Cuba live without the blockade!"
-
Thousands of Las Vegas Strip hotel workers at 18 casinos could go on strike this month
Tens of thousands of Las Vegas hotel workers fighting for new union contracts set a strike deadline Thursday.
-
UN will reduce number of refugees receiving cash aid in Lebanon by a third, citing funding cuts
Faced with an increasing funding crunch, the United Nations will cut the number of refugee families receiving cash assistance in Lebanon by nearly one-third next year, a spokesperson for the UN refugee agency said Thursday.
-
Former Memphis police officer pleads guilty to federal charges in Tyre Nichols' death
A former Memphis police officer pleaded guilty Thursday in the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols in exchange for prosecutors recommending a 15-year sentence, becoming the first of five officers charged in the case to admit guilt.
Politics
-
'Wish him all the best,' Trudeau dismisses Liberal loyalist saying party would benefit from new leader
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has dismissed a long-time Liberal and current senator's suggestion that it may be time he step down to make room for a new Liberal party leader.
-
'This is a joke,' natural resources minister says of Conservative obstruction on energy bills
Liberal ministers and an NDP MP came out swinging Thursday against the Conservatives for what they say has been 'circus act' filibustering preventing a pair of bills focused on jobs in the energy sector from coming up for study. 'This is a joke,' Energy and Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson said.
-
National public inquiry into foreign interference to proceed in two phases: commissioner
The long-called-for national public inquiry into foreign interference in Canadian elections and democratic institutions has started to get rolling in earnest, with the commissioner deciding her work will proceed in phases, with public hearings beginning early next year, and culminating in a final report at the end of 2024.
Health
-
Canadian seniors are eligible for four key vaccines this fall, but not all are free
In most of Canada, you can feel a chill in the air. The change in season, triggering a change in health risks, has signalled the start of the cold and flu season. After three brutal winters, with respiratory illnesses dominating the headlines and filling hospitals, doctors are hopeful this one will be calmer.
-
'I don't expect years': N.B. woman raising awareness for silent cancer risk
A Havelock, N.B., woman received a terminal diagnosis of lung cancer two weeks ago and she's raising awareness about the dangers of radon.
-
'Taking away that loneliness': How an AI website is supporting women through breast cancer diagnoses
A new AI website, that got its start in Kitchener, Ont., is offering extra support for people who have been diagnosed with breast cancer and their relatives.
Sci-Tech
-
Elon Musk’s conversation with British prime minister finishes off the U.K.’s AI Safety Summit
Elon Musk sat down with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in a conversation that dove into the dangers and opportunities of artificial intelligence on Thursday, capping off the UK’s inaugural AI Safety Summit.
-
U.K.'s Sunak to discuss AI risks with Kamala Harris at summit before chat with Elon Musk
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak are set to join senior politicians from around the world on Thursday at a U.K. summit focused on containing risks from rapid advances in cutting-edge artificial intelligence.
-
Online game opened Alberta mom's accounts to hackers
A Cochrane, Alta., mother is warning others after spending the last eight months trying to recover online accounts that were hacked after downloading a gaming app for her daughter.
Entertainment
-
Standup comedian Taylor Tomlinson will host new CBS late-night show after 'Colbert'
Standup comedian Taylor Tomlinson has been announced as the host of CBS' new late-night show 'After Midnight,' taking over the time slot following 'The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.'
-
Conspicuous consumption: Why the worlds of food and fashion are colliding
Food and fashion seem an unlikely pairing. While encouraging the consumer consumption of luxury goods, high fashion has long glorified thinness, with eating deemed almost taboo. In recent years, however, their convergence seems to be everywhere.
-
Here's when Taylor Swift is coming to Vancouver and how to buy tickets
Taylor Swift has added dates to the Canadian leg of her blockbuster Eras Tour – scheduling three shows in Vancouver.