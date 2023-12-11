Business

    • BlackBerry appoints John Giamatteo as CEO

    BlackBerry's headquarters in Waterloo, Ont. is shown on Wednesday June 22, 2016. (THE CANADIAN PRESS / Eduardo Lima / File) BlackBerry's headquarters in Waterloo, Ont. is shown on Wednesday June 22, 2016. (THE CANADIAN PRESS / Eduardo Lima / File)

    BlackBerry said on Monday it appointed John Giamatteo as CEO, effective immediately.

    This is a breaking news story, more details to come.

    (Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru)

