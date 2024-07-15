World

    • Boston lawyer once named 'most eligible bachelor' gets jail for raping 21-year-old

    Gary Zerola is seen during his trial at Suffolk Superior Court in Boston on Jan. 8, 2008. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye / AP Photo) Gary Zerola is seen during his trial at Suffolk Superior Court in Boston on Jan. 8, 2008. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye / AP Photo)
    BOSTON -

    A former Boston lawyer and prosecutor who was once named one of People magazine’s most eligible bachelors was sentenced Monday to between five and 10 years in state prison for rape.

    Gary Zerola, 52, was found guilty last month after a jury deliberated for five hours and has been incarcerated since then. He was acquitted of a greater charge of aggravated rape and burglary.

    Prosecutors said that Zerola, in January 2021, paid more than US$2,000 for a night of drinking with a woman he was dating and her 21-year-old friend who'd just graduated from college. The friend became intoxicated and had to be helped back to her Beacon Hill apartment. Zerola later entered the apartment without permission and sexually assaulted the woman around 2 a.m. while she was sleeping, prosecutors said.

    In a victim impact statement that was read in court, the woman said she'd tried desperately to not allow the incident to affect her, or to give Zerola any power over the rest of her life. But she said that participating in the trial had brought up "the significant and insidious effect this event has had on my life.”

    “For months after the incident, I experienced nightly recurring nightmares reliving the assault. Even today, I still have nightmares of someone breaking into my apartment and trying to assault me,” the woman wrote.

    The Associated Press does not generally name victims of sexual assault.

    “These cases are always difficult, and this victim deserves enormous credit for taking the stand and telling the jury what happened to her that night,” Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden said in a statement after the verdict.

    Zerola's attorney Joseph Krowski Jr. said Monday that his client is appealing the conviction. He said the sentence wasn't what they wanted, but was within or close to the recommended guideline range for somebody without a previous criminal record. He pointed out that Zerola had been acquitted on two of the three original charges.

    Krowski Jr. said his client was doing “as well as could be expected under the circumstances” and was going to put his time to good use and come out of the experience for the better.

    Zerola had previously been accused of other sexual assaults but wasn’t convicted in those cases. He had faced two rape charges in Suffolk County and was acquitted in 2023, according to the district’s attorney’s office. He also was charged in three sexual assault cases between 2006 and 2007, but was not convicted.

    Zerola worked as an assistant district attorney in Essex County for one year, and in Suffolk County for two months in 2000, according to former District Attorney Rachael Rollins’ office.

    He was arrested in January 2021.

