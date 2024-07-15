Business

    • CBC/Radio-Canada board approves bonuses for 2023-24 despite layoffs

    CBC building in Toronto on April 4, 2012. (THE CANADIAN PRESS / Nathan Denette) CBC building in Toronto on April 4, 2012. (THE CANADIAN PRESS / Nathan Denette)
    Share
    OTTAWA -

    The board of directors for CBC and Radio-Canada has approved bonuses for some staff for work they did in the most recent fiscal year, despite members of Parliament saying it would be inappropriate to do so after hundreds of jobs were eliminated.

    The decision was posted on the public broadcaster's website last month following a meeting of the board of directors.

    CBC would not disclose how much money was paid out to the 1,194 eligible employees for 2023-24 fiscal year, with spokesman Leon Mar saying in a statement that the information is part of "internal financial operations."

    The public broadcaster has said the money is performance pay and counts toward some employees' total compensation, as stipulated by contracts that promise payouts when certain company goals are met.

    Nonetheless, its board acknowledged the optics of giving bonuses for the same fiscal year that saw 141 employees laid off and 205 vacant positions eliminated.

    "The board and the senior executive team acknowledge the views expressed by some that performance pay should not be awarded at CBC/Radio-Canada in times of financial pressures and associated workforce reductions," the board said in a letter dated June 25.

    As a result, the board said it would launch a review of its compensation regime, including performance pay, for future years.

    "This review will be conducted by a third-party human resources consulting firm, and recommendations to the board will be shared with the public," the board said.

    In the wake of the public broadcaster's layoff announcement, CEO Catherine Tait faced questions at two parliamentary committee hearings on whether bonuses would roll out for the year that ended on March 31.

    CBC said in December it was set to cut 600 jobs, eliminate 200 vacancies and cut $40 million in production costs to deal with a projected $125-million shortfall at that time.

    Tait was summoned to the House of Commons heritage committee to answer for the cuts, and interrogated over whether she would accept a bonus for the fiscal year ending March 31.

    It is unclear whether Tait ultimately accepted a bonus.

    MPs on the committee concluded in a report to the House that given the job cuts, it would be inappropriate for CBC to grant bonuses to executive members.

    The public broadcaster has said its financial situation is looking better because of the recent layoffs, cuts to operational costs and an extra $42-million injection in this year's federal budget.

    Tait told the heritage committee in May that the estimated $125-million shortfall for 2024-25 had shrunk to $20 million.

    Conservative critic Rachael Thomas said Tait "continues to find ways to give out big taxpayer-funded bonuses to staff, executives and herself," for what she called a "reliable propaganda arm of the Liberal party."

    She said in a Monday statement that the CEO has "awarded millions of bonuses to executives while they made cuts to radio and television and slashed jobs amid failing viewership and growing irrelevancy to Canadian audiences."

    The CBC's editorial independence from government is enshrined in law.

    CBC has released information about bonuses in previous years under access-to-information law, including in 2022-23, when $14.9 million was paid out to eligible employees.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 15, 2024.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    LIVE RNC UPDATES

    LIVE RNC UPDATES Follow Live: JD Vance officially nominated at RNC

    The Republican National Convention kicked off this week, with delegates and officials descending on Wisconsin amid the tumult that follows a Saturday assassination attempt on Trump as he becomes the GOP’s official nominee. Follow for live updates of the RNC.

    DEVELOPING

    DEVELOPING Motive of man who tried to assassinate Donald Trump remains elusive

    Former U.S. president Donald Trump called for unity and resilience after an attempt on his life injected fresh uncertainty into an already tumultuous presidential campaign, while President Joe Biden implored Americans to 'cool it down' in the final stretch and 'resolve our differences at the ballot box.'

    Donald Trump announces Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance as VP pick

    Former U.S. President Donald Trump chose Sen. JD Vance of Ohio as his running mate on Monday, picking a onetime critic who became a loyal ally and is now the first millennial to join a major-party ticket at a time of deep concern about the advanced age of America's political leaders.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News