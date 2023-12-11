BlackBerry appoints new CEO
Canada's BlackBerry on Monday named insider John Giamatteo as its chief executive officer, succeeding John Chen, who stepped down in November.
The technology company also shelved its plan to pursue a public listing for its internet-of-things (IoT) business.
BlackBerry said it would streamline its centralized corporate functions so that each business unit may operate independently and on a profitable and cashflow-positive basis going forward.
Following a strategic review, the company earlier said it would separate the IoT and Cybersecurity businesses and establish them as standalone divisions. Giamatteo has served as the president of the company's Cybersecurity unit since October 2021.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
MORE Business News
YOUR FINANCES
Here's how much more your Christmas dinner will cost this year
Celebrating with your family this December could come with increased expenses as data shows many traditional holiday foods are going up in price.
Canadians increasingly turning to charities to meet essential needs, but cost of living also hitting donations
Every Giving Tuesday, many Canadians generously dig into their wallets to donate to charities, but as the cost of living climbs, research suggests many Canadians are also in need of help.
Here's how much more it's expected to cost to feed a family of 4 in Canada next year
A new report by more than 30 researchers is estimating how much food will cost in 2024 and how much money it will take to feed families.
What is the grocery code of conduct, and will it help to lower the cost of food?
Canada's grocery code of conduct is in the final stages with advocates saying it would help lower food prices while big grocers say it won't.
Poor Inuit housing 'direct result of colonialism': federal housing advocate
A federal housing advocate is accusing every level of government in Canada of failing to uphold the Inuit's right to housing -- and therefore denying their human rights.
Having financial problems? Don't get caught in debt relief scams
With inflation, rising interest rates, and higher costs for gas, groceries and housing, many Canadians are feeling the financial pinch and now personal bankruptcies are on the rise.
Do you tip at a restaurant like Chipotle? Here’s what a survey found
But the majority of Americans say they tip 15 per cent or less for a typical meal at a sit-down restaurant, according to a wide-ranging new poll on tipping attitudes from Pew Research Center. The poll surveyed nearly 12,000 people.
Loblaw raises the affordability alarm as grocery code of conduct nears completion
As the grocery code of conduct nears completion, the Canadian industry's biggest player is raising concerns the guidelines could add fuel to the food inflation fire.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Widow takes Ontario police to court over declaration misconduct in her husband's death was 'not serious'
A grieving widow is taking the Ontario Provincial Police to court as she challenges its decision to call the misconduct of an officer that contributed to her husband’s death 'not of a serious nature.'
WATCH LIVE Seniors over 87 can apply to join federal dental plan starting next week
Seniors over the age of 87 will be the first cohort that can apply to join a new federal dental-benefits plan, which will be phased in slowly over the next year.
Canadians Googled a lot of things in 2023, here are some of the top queries
From the Women's World Cup and Jeremy Renner to the Titan submersible, deadly earthquakes and the war in Gaza, Canadians searched far and wide on Google this year. These are the top queries in Canada for 2023.
WATCH LIVE 'I know I messed up': Speaker Fergus testifying about video controversy
A repentant Greg Fergus is testifying Monday morning before his peers about what he says was his unintentional participation in a partisan provincial Liberal party event in early December, telling MPs on the Procedure and House Affairs Committee (PROC) that as the House of Commons Speaker, he knows he "messed up.'
Toronto police to provide update on incident that left woman, 2 kids in critical condition
The acting inspector of the Toronto Police Service’s homicide unit will be providing an update Monday on an incident in Scarborough that left a woman and two children with critical injuries on Sunday night.
'Barbie' leads Golden Globe nominations with 9, followed closely by 'Oppenheimer'
Greta Gerwig’s 'Barbie' dominated the Golden Globe Awards nominations with nine nods for the blockbuster film, including best picture musical or comedy as well as acting nominations for Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling and three of its original songs.
Why Mariah Carey's 'All I Want for Christmas is You' became so popular - and stayed that way
If anything about Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas is You" annoys you, best to avoid shopping malls now. Or the radio. Maybe music altogether, for that matter.
Israel battles militants in Gaza's main cities, with civilians trapped in the fighting
Israeli forces battled Palestinian militants in Gaza's two largest cities on Monday, with civilians still trapped in the fighting even after hundreds of thousands have fled to other parts of the besieged territory.
Nearly half of Canadians think carbon tax is ineffective at fighting climate change: Nanos
A new survey has found that Canadians are feeling slightly more confident in the carbon tax’s effectiveness at combatting climate change than they were a few months ago—but uncertainty is still high.
Canada
-
Toronto police to provide update on incident that left woman, 2 kids in critical condition
The acting inspector of the Toronto Police Service’s homicide unit will be providing an update Monday on an incident in Scarborough that left a woman and two children with critical injuries on Sunday night.
-
Wind warnings in place across the Maritimes, more than 10K without power
More than 10,000 Maritimers are without power Monday as a storm brings high winds and rain to the region.
-
Widow takes Ontario police to court over declaration misconduct in her husband's death was 'not serious'
A grieving widow is taking the Ontario Provincial Police to court as she challenges its decision to call the misconduct of an officer that contributed to her husband’s death 'not of a serious nature.'
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE Seniors over 87 can apply to join federal dental plan starting next week
Seniors over the age of 87 will be the first cohort that can apply to join a new federal dental-benefits plan, which will be phased in slowly over the next year.
-
Canadians Googled a lot of things in 2023, here are some of the top queries
From the Women's World Cup and Jeremy Renner to the Titan submersible, deadly earthquakes and the war in Gaza, Canadians searched far and wide on Google this year. These are the top queries in Canada for 2023.
-
The Universite de Moncton will not be getting a new name
The board of New Brunswick's Université de Moncton has decided not to change the school's name despite concerns about its connection to a problematic historical figure.
World
-
Russia targets Kyiv with ballistic missiles as fears increase of attacks on energy infrastructure
A Russian missile attack on Ukraine's capital early Monday destroyed several homes and left more than 100 households without electricity.
-
Israel battles militants in Gaza's main cities, with civilians trapped in the fighting
Israeli forces battled Palestinian militants in Gaza's two largest cities on Monday, with civilians still trapped in the fighting even after hundreds of thousands have fled to other parts of the besieged territory.
-
It's a tough week for Rishi Sunak, who faces grilling on COVID-19 decisions
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak faces one of the toughest weeks of his 13 months in office as he's grilled by lawyers about his decisions during the COVID-19 pandemic while fending off a rebellion from lawmakers over his signature immigration policy.
-
Allies of imprisoned Kremlin foe Navalny sound the alarm, say they haven't heard from him in 6 days
Allies of imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny sounded the alarm on Monday, saying that neither they nor the politician's lawyers have heard from him in six days.
-
Several seriously injured when construction site elevator crashes to the ground in Sweden
A construction site elevator plunged to the ground in Stockholm on Monday, seriously injuring five people, Swedish authorities said.
-
Voter turnout plunges below 30 per cent in Hong Kong election after rules shut out pro-democracy candidates
Voter turnout plunged below 30 per cent in Hong Kong's first district council elections since new rules introduced under Beijing's guidance effectively shut out all pro-democracy candidates, setting a record low since the former British colony returned to Chinese rule in 1997.
Politics
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE 'I know I messed up': Speaker Fergus testifying about video controversy
A repentant Greg Fergus is testifying Monday morning before his peers about what he says was his unintentional participation in a partisan provincial Liberal party event in early December, telling MPs on the Procedure and House Affairs Committee (PROC) that as the House of Commons Speaker, he knows he "messed up.'
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE Seniors over 87 can apply to join federal dental plan starting next week
Seniors over the age of 87 will be the first cohort that can apply to join a new federal dental-benefits plan, which will be phased in slowly over the next year.
-
Nearly half of Canadians think carbon tax is ineffective at fighting climate change: Nanos
A new survey has found that Canadians are feeling slightly more confident in the carbon tax’s effectiveness at combatting climate change than they were a few months ago—but uncertainty is still high.
Health
-
Doctor and self-exiled activist Gao Yaojie who exposed the AIDS epidemic in rural China dies at 95
Renowned Chinese doctor and activist Gao Yaojie who exposed the AIDS virus epidemic in rural China in the 1990s died Sunday at the age of 95 at her home in the United States.
-
A pregnant Texas woman asked a court for permission to get an abortion, despite a ban. What's next?
Kate Cox, a mother of two in Texas, became pregnant again in August but soon after learned devastating news: Her baby has a fatal condition and is likely to either be stillborn or die shortly after birth.
-
Quebec health reform bill passes after government invokes closure
After sitting through the night, early Saturday morning, members of the Quebec legislature finally passed Bill 15 to reform the health-care network, voting 75 to 27.
Sci-Tech
-
What did you Google in 2023? 'Barbie,' Israel-Hamas war among 2023's top internet searches
Google has released its "Year in Search," a roundup of 2023's top global queries, ranging from unforgettable pop culture moments to the loss of beloved figures and tragic news carrying worldwide repercussions.
-
Europe reaches a deal on the world's first comprehensive AI rules
European Union negotiators clinched a deal Friday on the world's first comprehensive artificial intelligence rules, paving the way for legal oversight of AI technology that has promised to transform everyday life and spurred warnings of existential dangers to humanity.
-
Pompeii archaeologists uncover bakery that doubled as a prison
An ancient bakery operated by slaves has been discovered in the ruins of Pompeii, the Pompeii Archaeological Park said in a statement released Friday.
Entertainment
-
'Barbie' leads Golden Globe nominations with 9, followed closely by 'Oppenheimer'
Greta Gerwig’s 'Barbie' dominated the Golden Globe Awards nominations with nine nods for the blockbuster film, including best picture musical or comedy as well as acting nominations for Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling and three of its original songs.
-
Why Mariah Carey's 'All I Want for Christmas is You' became so popular - and stayed that way
If anything about Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas is You" annoys you, best to avoid shopping malls now. Or the radio. Maybe music altogether, for that matter.
-
BTS members RM and V start compulsory military service in South Korea. Band seeks to reunite in 2025
Singers RM and V of the K-pop band BTS began their mandatory military duties under South Korean law, their management agency announced Monday. This came a day before two of their bandmates, Jimin and Jung Kook, were also expected to report for duty.